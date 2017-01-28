Saudi Atrocities in Yemen Aim at Serving US: Ansarullah Leader

Alwaght- The atrocities and destructions in Yemen were to prove Riyadh’s servitude to the US government, the Ansarullah leader said on Friday.

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, leader of Ansarullah resistance movement, said Yemeni popular forces need to get mobilized against Saudi aggressors, because Yemeni people will not surrender to such bullying.

Speaking to a group of Yemeni congressmen, he said Yemeni nation’s resistance against the Riyadh regime’s incessant attacks are deeply rooted in religious orders and meant to safeguard national sovereignty, esteem and freedom.

The Ansarullah leader said Saudi Arabia opted to take part in hostilities against the impoverished country of Yemen following the death of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to prove its dependence on US statesmen.

The leader also condemned Washington for its comprehensive diplomatic support for Riyadh aggressions against its poor southern country.

He called on Yemenis from all walks of life to resist against the relentless Saudi aggression irrespective of economic woes, airstrikes and destruction of critical infrastructure.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which local sources say has killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an unsuccessful attempt to bring back the former government to power.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools and factories.