With Trump Taking Office, US-Egypt Relations Likely to Heal

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 28 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

News

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy

Alwaght- More than 1,000 African refugees have held a protest rally in front of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to voice their anger at the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of mass detention and deportation against them.

Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump Thousands of Non-Muslim American people have pledged to register as a Muslim if Donald Trump creates a database of Muslim Americans.

Bahraini Regime Attacks Protesters, Torture Them to Death Alwaght- Bahraini regime attacked people who were protesting against trial of their leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, reportedly torturing one of them to death and severely injuring another.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Russia, Turkey Look at Each Other?

Bahraini Regime Attacks Protesters, Torture Them to Death

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy

With Trump Taking Office, US-Egypt Relations Likely to Heal

Trump’s Tough Job of Reassuring Persian Gulf Arab Allies

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Syria’s Children: “Lost Generation”?

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor

Ex Israeli FM Cancels Belgium Visit Fearing Arrest for War Crimes

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

UN Condemns Decades of Discrimination against Myanmar Muslims

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500

Syria Agrees to Upgrading Navy Base by Russia

Bahrainis Continue Protests against Activists Executions

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Bahraini Regime Embraces Israeli Regime, Suppresses Sheikh Isa Qassim

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Erdogan’s Long Shot: Turkish Army Grounded in Syria’s Al-Bab

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

Is Russia Really Withdrawing Forces From Syria?

Putin Congratulates Trump Instead of Obama for New Year

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

With Trump Taking Office, US-Egypt Relations Likely to Heal

Saturday 28 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
With Trump Taking Office, US-Egypt Relations Likely to Heal

Related Content

El-Sisi First Arab Leader to Congratulate Trump, Muslim Brotherhood Calls It Disaster

Egypt and Russia's Military Cooperation: A Tactic or Strategy

Causes for America's military aid to Egypt

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In summer 2013, the Egyptian army staged a coup led by General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, then the chief of general staff, against President Mohamed Morsi, the first ever democratically-elected president in the country’s political history. The military's power grab drew the US reaction. The White House, under Obama administration, was at that time an advocate of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB), the movement from which President Morsi rose to power. So removal of Morsi, who at the same time was leader of the MB, by the army mutineers did not appeal to Washington. As a result, the US suspended military contracts with Egypt under the excuse of consideration of the American laws that ban dealing with governments that seize the power on the strength of a military coup.

The suspension of the Washington’s military aids to Cairo made the el-Sisi government decline to develop warm relations with Washington in the past three years. The chilled ties with the US pushed the Egyptian leader to lean toward Russia to meet the country’s logistical needs. However, after Donald J. Trump won the presidential election in the country, the initial signs of change in the two sides' strained ties began to emerge.

Lashing out at the Obama’s pro-Muslim Brotherhood policies, Trump asserted that the US should assist el-Sisi as part of efforts to fight terrorism. According to the new American leader, having el-Sisi's back will double Washington's maneuvering power to confront the instability in Libya and obliterate terrorism, especially that Trump said he had no intention to intervene in Libya to restore political calm and order to this Egypt's neighbor.

In the Trump’s viewpoint, Egypt can shoulder the serious responsibility of rebuilding peace and security in the neighboring country. Such a responsibility might be accomplished well by strengthening Cairo militarily by the US, the new American administration thinks.

On the other side, the Obama administration left Cairo to its own devices, awakening el-Sisi’s inclinations to Russia. The new US president is well aware that if this US-Egypt gap continues existing, Washington will lose one of its oldest allies in the Arab world. This, combined with the Russian power of maneuvering in the Syrian developments, can mean setting up further restrictions ahead of the US West Asian policy.

Moreover, Egypt occupies an outstanding place in the White House’s strategy due to its geographical position in the region and its proximity to the Israeli regime. These facts push Trump into thinking that unhanding Egypt poses a major risk to the future of the US foreign policy in the region. In such circumstances, it is not accidental that Trump picked Egypt as first destination of his first West Asia tour as president of the US, as some news reports suggest.

The new American leader is optimistic that increased aids to el-Sisi will help the Americans take advantage of the Egyptian capabilities to materialize the campaign-time counterterrorism slogans. Supplying Egypt with military equipment also helps Trump manage the crisis in North Africa. This strategy is to offer a way to the US administration to offset marginalization of Washington in Syria.

On the other side, recent Egypt-Saudi Arabia tensions caused Cairo to lose one of its bankrollers and energy suppliers. When the Egyptian supreme court blocked el-Sisi’s decision to grant the two Egyptian Red Sea islands of Sanafir and Tiran to Saudi Arabia, the difference between Riyadh and Cairo set to rise even further. But the US closeness to Egypt amid an Egyptian-Saudi rift over the islands developed some concerns in the kingdom. The US can benefit of such concerns.

The Al Saud fears that Egypt may seize its position as the Arab world's leader and accordingly take its place in the US foreign policy agenda. Trump's stinging anti-Saudi criticism and the US declining to show any signs of joint plans with Saudi Arabia in the future even compounded the Saudi leaders' concerns. So it is predicted that the Saudis will take measures to cut Washington’s costs and provide the Western interests in a bid to buy Trump's approval. The Persian Gulf Arab states' boost of diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime and encouraging  other Muslim countries to normalize relations with Tel Aviv are part of Saudi measures that seek making Trump contented with the kingdom.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Egypt US Relations Trump Aid Alliance Russia Terrorism Arms

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017
Hard Days of People Camping against Controversial Dakota Oil Pipelines
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK
Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US
Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017

Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017

Firefighters die battling largest blaze in Chile in decades
Schools Reopened in Newly-Liberated East Mosul
People Attended Trump`s Inauguration One Tenth of Crowd Gathered At Obama`s 2009 Inauguration
Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US