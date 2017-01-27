Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump

Thousands of Non-Muslim American people have pledged to register as a Muslim if Donald Trump creates a database of Muslim Americans.

Many Americans, including Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, feminist icon Gloria Steinem as well as Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik say they are "ready to register as Muslim" if Trump moves ahead with his provocative plan.

The website www.registerus.today has collected more than 30,000 pledges from people who said they'll register as a Muslim in order to support the faith.

"We pledge to stand together with Muslims across the country, and around the world," the website reads. "Because when we stand as one, no American can be singled out by their race, religion, income, gender identity, or sexual orientation."

"I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity," Albright, the first woman to run the State Department, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Madeleine Albright the former secretary of state

"There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds. #RefugeesWelcome," she said in another tweet.

Her comments came amid news of a draft executive order by Trump which would announce a ban on arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Ms Bialik, who stars as Amy Farrah Fowler in the hit series The Big Bang Theory, also twitted "I'm Jewish. I stand ready to register as a Muslim in #solidarity if it comes to that."

Actress Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, is an outspoken Trump critic

Later, the outspoken Trump critic added: "If we're registering people who you think are a threat, register white males too, since most serial killers & mass shooters are white males."

Trump, however, has not discussed implementing the campaign pledge since he took office last Friday.

Albright, an immigrant who was born in Czechoslovakia in 1937 and left the country at the age of two, also voiced her support for refugees.

Millions of people have held demonstrations in cities across the US to protest against Trump since he was elected on November 8, condemning his controversial campaign rhetoric against Muslims, immigrants, women and other groups.