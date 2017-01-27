Trump’s Tough Job of Reassuring Persian Gulf Arab Allies

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime's Detention, Deportation Policy

Alwaght- More than 1,000 African refugees have held a protest rally in front of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to voice their anger at the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of mass detention and deportation against them.

Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump Thousands of Non-Muslim American people have pledged to register as a Muslim if Donald Trump creates a database of Muslim Americans.

Bahraini Regime Attacks Protesters, Torture Them to Death Alwaght- Bahraini regime attacked people who were protesting against trial of their leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, reportedly torturing one of them to death and severely injuring another.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Trump’s Tough Job of Reassuring Persian Gulf Arab Allies

Trump's Tough Job of Reassuring Persian Gulf Arab Allies
Alwaght- The new US President Donald Trump has started his presidency at a time when the US relations with its Arab allies in the Persian Gulf region are undergoing their most critical times ever. These Arab states have become worried as Washington showed a change in its behavior since its invasion of Iraq. Uncertainty of actions in the Syrian crisis, negotiating and reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, and offering only a wavering support for Saudi and Emirati-led Arab coalition’s war against Yemen have raised the hackles of these Arab countries. These concerns, in turn, pushed them to gradually think that the US is no longer a trustable ally, and when the need arises, it cannot lead and react firmly to support them. Most importantly, a remarkable increase in domestic production of energy of the US in past five years has markedly reduced the American interests in the Persian Gulf. These worries are tied to the longstanding tensions coming out of conflict of the US and Arab views of the human rights, religion, and the governance system.

On the other side, it is true that Washington and the Persian Gulf Arab states have an abundance of common security interests, but they are sometimes at odds when it comes to approaching some aspects of regional security. While the US and Europe are majorly focusing on ISIS terrorist group’s threat, Saudi Arabia and its Arab neighbors are putting premium on security interests and a vast array of threats that are as equal as ISIS threat for them. These states' obsessions include supports for opponents of the President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, the Iraqi crisis and growing fears about Iraqi government’s closeness to Iran, threats by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, and also threats by the extremists of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). The Persian Gulf Arab countries, additionally, see the growing Iran’s missile power and this country’s increasing influence in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon as unbearable. They at the same time look at Washington while it fails to deal firmly with Tehran and Moscow. 

The anxiety of the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms even doubled after Donald J. Trump was elected as president of the US. The new American leader during his election campaign questioned a lot of his country’s foreign policy principles that made ground for US strategic partnership with these Arab states.

Moreover, easy and fast approval of Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) by the US lawmakers even added to such Arab worries. The bill potentially built ground for the families of victims of 9/11 attacks to sue Saudi Arab for the kingdom’s complicity in the terror action. JASTA triggered the Saudi fury, sending it to pour out a series of threats, majorly financial, against the US.

At the same time, the US congressmen and many media outlets, and also the American public opinion are seeing the kingdom is in total failure to steer clear of civilian casualties and damage to Yemen’s infrastructures while pressing ahead with bombing campaign against the neighboring country. Actually, the Saudi air raids against the civilians potentially put the US accomplice to the kingdom’s “crimes against humanity” as Washington provides Riyadh with bombs and logistical services. The Saudi Arabian management of its anti-Yemeni air campaign has given rise to many questions about the damages to the Yemeni civilians and the way it wants to end the war.

Nonetheless, the tensions between the US and its Arab allies in the Persian Gulf region are yet to touch the critical levels, but certainly they have been worst since the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US. This discord has generated woes for Washington and its Arab allies, especially the US relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE that make up the core of the US Arab allies in the Persian Gulf region.

In such conditions, a top priority for the President Trump is to sort out the US relations with the Arabs of the Persian Gulf, though the two sides face many challenges ahead of their course to boost ties. The conflicting approaches to the Syrian crisis and the terrorist groups active in the crisis-hit country, Washington’s unwillingness to intervene in Yemen’s war, and the US' leaning toward reviewing troubled relations with Iran are part of reasons why the two sides have ahead a road with a lot of highs and lows to continue their strategic partnership in a set of different fields.

 

