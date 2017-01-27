How Russia, Turkey Look at Each Other?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 28 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime's Detention, Deportation Policy

African Refugees Protest in Al-Quds over Israeli Regime’s Detention, Deportation Policy

Alwaght- More than 1,000 African refugees have held a protest rally in front of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to voice their anger at the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of mass detention and deportation against them.

Non-Muslim Americans Ready to Register as Muslim to Protest Trump Thousands of Non-Muslim American people have pledged to register as a Muslim if Donald Trump creates a database of Muslim Americans.

Bahraini Regime Attacks Protesters, Torture Them to Death Alwaght- Bahraini regime attacked people who were protesting against trial of their leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, reportedly torturing one of them to death and severely injuring another.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
How Russia, Turkey Look at Each Other?

Saturday 28 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
How Russia, Turkey Look at Each Other?

Meeting with Putin "to Open New Page" in Two Countries’ Ties: Turkish President

Alwaght- Shift in Turkey's approach towards Syrian crisis and moving close to Russia still presents topics for analysis and news of many regional and international media. Regardless of the regional and international results of such a turnabout in Turkey's policies, what is important is to see that what factors and cases have led to Turkish closeness to Russia and on the other side Russia's willingness to restore ties with Turkey.

They earlier came heavily to blows because of their conflict of interests in Syria and of course because the Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian bomber SU-24 over Syria close to the Turkish border in November 2015. But aside from the Syrian case, other factors have been involved in Russian-Turkish relations and the reasons behind first their diplomatic chill and then their thaw. Some of these factors are unchanging while others are subject to changes as they are influenced by different developments. In the current conditions, among the noticeably fixed and changing factors that are influential in the two countries' ties the following are important:

Factors affecting Turkish view of Russia

- In the Turkish strategic mindset, the Russians have always stood as an essential threat.

- In Turkey’s security perception, Ankara regards it power as tied to the West, and once the West shifts policy, Turkey will eye new policies including moving closer to Russia.

- Being erosive, the West Asian crises have begun to pose direct threats to the Turkish borders, especially from the Kurdish side. This triggers Ankara to resort to friendship with Moscow in a bid to push the dangers away from its borders.

- The Turks have just figured out that they have fallen puppet to the Western policy in the Syrian crisis, and now they are driven out of the game as actors.

- Ankara has come up with the notion that in the Syrian military situation there is no such obvious thing as a coalition, which means no actor on the ground can be trusted.

- Russia and Turkey need each other in an array of different cases.

With these suppositions in mind, we can make sure that although Turkey will not fully play in a Russian game, it at the same time and like in the past will not restore its ties with the West. Adopting an all-new strategy, Ankara will embark on a multi-sided strategy and certainly one of the main partners to Turkey will be Russia.

Factors affecting Russian view of Turkey

- Russia needs Turkey's help and company in an array of fields, including energy, tourism, transit, and the regional and international cases.

- The Russians are very sensitive to the pan-Turkist tendencies of Ankara, and definitely grow concerns about their expansion.

- The Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey alliance is highly risky for Russia.

- The Turkish membership of NATO is viewed by Moscow as a potential threat.

- The Russians are seeking use of the Turkish influence and capacity to settle the West Asian crises.

- The more Turkey moves away from the West, the more this will work for the Russian interests.

With consideration of a mix of these factors, it can be suggested that Moscow views Ankara as a threat while simultaneously sees it as an opportunity. So it regulates its ties with Ankara based on tactics not fixed strategies, and when the need arises Russia uses instruments such as the energy, Kurds, and economy to put strains on Turkey.

Therefore, the Russian-Turkish relations are subject to a set of variables that can directly shape them. But even more important issue is their geopolitical and strategic circumstances which make them decline to establish their relations on a full alliance or a full enmity. This situation pushes Ankara and Moscow to make their decisions on their future ties under influence of some interests and threats. This was glaringly apparent in the Syrian case. But without doubt continuation of these conditions will depend on the upcoming developments and the two countries' tactical and strategic approach to such developments.

