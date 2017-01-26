Is Trump Provoking War with China?

Alwaght-US Defense Secretary is expected to visit Japan and South Korea in a clear indication of West Asia’s importance to Donald Trump's administration and expected tensions between the US and China.

The new Pentagon chief James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, is expected to be the first Cabinet member of the Trump administration to visit Japan.

Trump appears to be pursuing a policy similar to that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, who shifted focus to East Asia in what was known as 'Pivot to Asia’ ‘strategy. This policy was meant to mobilize the region against China's decision to assert its authority in the disputed South China Sea. The visit by Mattis is a strong indicator that Trump will pursue a similar but more hardline and war-mongering position towards China with his pronouncements on trade ties and Taiwan providing strong hints Washington's approach towards Beijing.

Trump messing up with China's red-lines

Trump’s scrapping of the Obama -brokered Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal among 12 Pacific Rim countries which excluded China, is seen by pundits as a move which will allow the extension of Beijing’s economic and political influence. Trump’s trade officials claimed that the deal was not useful to the US nor did to contain China as envisaged. China will now happily fill in the void created by Trump.

Since coming to power, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pursued a policy of expanding China’s trade ties with neighboring countries. In a bid to prevent China from asserting its economic and political influence, Trump’s administration has vowed to block Beijing from accessing its islands in the South China sea while warming up to Taiwan. This is certainly a clear challenge to China's foreign policy principle of One China. Trump has already broken decades old diplomatic norm by taking a telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. According to Beijing's One China principle, Taiwan and mainland China are inalienable parts of a single "China".

On Monday, new White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the US would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea. Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, also recently said the US would not allow China access to islands it has built in the South China Sea. It is quite clear that Trump's administration is bent on provoking China by messing up with its two foreign policy red-lines namely Taiwan and the South China Sea all which revolve around sovereignty.

China's warning

In response to Trump's belligerence, China has sent a strong warning yet to the US President that it will not back down on its claims in the South China Sea. China has insisted that it has “indisputable sovereignty” over the South China Sea Islands.

"There might be a difference [of opinion] over the sovereignty of these islands but it's not for the United States," Lu Kang, China's most senior Foreign Ministry spokesman, told NBC News. Lu's English-language interview on a US network now appears to be a clear and direct message to Trump. Lu also reiterated China's unwillingness to bend on the "One China" principal, saying Beijing is "100 per cent" committed, and expects the same of Washington.

Trump pursuing China concessions to save his presidency

Trump is believed to be using the South China Sea issue to exert trade concessions from China and therefore he might not possibly be pursuing an all-out military confrontation with Beijing. In other words, Trump is using brinkmanship in dealing with China but this approach is fraught with risks that might lead to a global war.

However, what is certain is that Trump's presidency will be facing major challenges at home as has been seen in recent protests coupled with historically low approval ratings for a newly sworn in president in an already deeply polarized American society. Therefore, a foreign crisis involving China or any other perceived adversary could allow him to rally Americans around him and thus enable him to continue remaining in power.