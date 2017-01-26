Is Trump Provoking War with China?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 27 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

UN Hails Iran, Russia, Turkey Role in Syrian Peace Talks The United Nations envoy hailed Iranian role in peace talks between the representatives of Syrian government and militant groups in Kazakhstan

Emboldened by Trump Swearing-in Israel Announces Building 2,500 Settler Homes Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

87,000 Muslims Displaced in Myanmar: UN The recent wave of state violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar has displaced at least 87,000 people, UN said

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Is Trump Provoking War with China?

Alwaght-US Defense Secretary is expected to visit Japan and South Korea in a clear indication of West Asia’s importance to Donald Trump's administration and expected tensions between the US and China.

The new Pentagon chief James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, is expected to be the first Cabinet member of the Trump administration to visit Japan.

Trump appears to be pursuing a policy similar to that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, who shifted focus to East Asia in what was known as 'Pivot to Asia’ ‘strategy. This policy was meant to mobilize the region against China's decision to assert its authority in the disputed South China Sea. The visit by Mattis is a strong indicator that Trump will pursue a similar but more hardline and war-mongering position towards China with his pronouncements on trade ties and Taiwan providing strong hints Washington's approach towards Beijing.

Trump messing up with China's red-lines

Trump’s scrapping of the Obama -brokered Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal among 12 Pacific Rim countries which excluded China, is seen by pundits as a move which will allow the extension of Beijing’s economic and political influence. Trump’s trade officials claimed that the deal was not useful to the US nor did to contain China as envisaged. China will now happily fill in the void created by Trump.

Since coming to power, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pursued a policy of expanding China’s trade ties with neighboring countries. In a bid to prevent China from asserting its economic and political influence, Trump’s administration has vowed to block Beijing from accessing its islands in the South China sea while warming up to Taiwan. This is certainly a clear challenge to China's foreign policy principle of One China. Trump has already broken decades old diplomatic norm by taking a telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. According to Beijing's One China principle, Taiwan and mainland China are inalienable parts of a single "China".

On Monday, new White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the US would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea. Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, also recently said the US would not allow China access to islands it has built in the South China Sea.  It is quite clear that Trump's administration is bent on provoking China by messing up with its two foreign policy red-lines namely Taiwan and the South China Sea all which revolve around sovereignty.

China's warning

In response to Trump's belligerence, China has sent a strong warning yet to the US President that it will not back down on its claims in the South China Sea.  China has insisted that it has “indisputable sovereignty” over the South China Sea Islands.

 "There might be a difference [of opinion] over the sovereignty of these islands but it's not for the United States," Lu Kang, China's most senior Foreign Ministry spokesman, told NBC News. Lu's English-language interview on a US network now appears to be a clear and direct message to Trump. Lu also reiterated China's unwillingness to bend on the "One China" principal, saying Beijing is "100 per cent" committed, and expects the same of Washington.

Trump pursuing China concessions to save his presidency

Trump is believed to be using the South China Sea issue to exert trade concessions from China and therefore he might not possibly be pursuing an all-out military confrontation with Beijing. In other words, Trump is using brinkmanship in dealing with China but this approach is fraught with risks that might lead to a global war.

However, what is certain is that Trump's presidency will be facing major challenges at home as has been seen in recent protests coupled with historically low approval ratings for a newly sworn in president in an already deeply polarized American society.  Therefore, a foreign crisis involving China or any other perceived adversary could allow him to rally Americans around him and thus enable him to continue remaining in power.

