Theresa May’s Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

  Thursday 26 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

UN Hails Iran, Russia, Turkey Role in Syrian Peace Talks The United Nations envoy hailed Iranian role in peace talks between the representatives of Syrian government and militant groups in Kazakhstan

Emboldened by Trump Swearing-in Israel Announces Building 2,500 Settler Homes Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

87,000 Muslims Displaced in Myanmar: UN The recent wave of state violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar has displaced at least 87,000 people, UN said

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine

Palestinian Cause under Trump’s Administration

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Theresa May’s Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

Syria’s Children: “Lost Generation”?

Ex Israeli FM Cancels Belgium Visit Fearing Arrest for War Crimes

Schools Reopen in Iraq’s Mosul, Liberated from ISIS

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor

UN Condemns Decades of Discrimination against Myanmar Muslims

Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US

Syria Agrees to Upgrading Navy Base by Russia

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Yemeni Forces Kill 15 Saudi Mercenaries in Taizz

Bahrainis Continue Protests against Activists Executions

Saudi Warplanes Kill Four in Yemen

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Syrian Army Gains Lands against ISIS in Homs

Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

Shadow of ISIS Looms over Saudi Regime

Saudi Princes Rise Concern over Power Monopoly

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Theresa May's Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

And so the Brexit cavalcade gathers pace. After paying court to Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, Theresa May will fly to Turkey to meet another hard man with a weakness for “alternative facts”: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has engaged in a brutal clampdown on human rights that has shocked capitals around the world. Except, apparently, London, where the Conservative Brexit government is so desperate for trade deals with anyone but the mature democracies of the European Union that even the most unsavoury rulers are to be subjected to the prime ministerial charm.

Turkey has more journalists in prison than any other country in the world. But then Saudi Arabia and Oman, where Liam Fox has been scouting for trade deals, are hardly beacons of human rights.

This tawdry tour shames Britain. This is a defining period on the international stage and we must consider to what extent this new course is safeguarding both our interests and values around the world.

In an age of “alternative facts”, there is no doubt about the realities of the Erdoğan regime. Even before last July’s failed coup, Erdoğan had begun systematically dismantling Turkey’s democratic institutions. Since the coup, he has embraced full-frontal authoritarianism. He is not only locking up journalists, but teachers, professors and policemen – all without due process. Not quite the outfit you’d have in mind for a regime described yesterday as an “indispensable partner” by Theresa May.

Indeed, turn the clock back eight months and our now foreign secretary was slating the Turkish president. Yet Boris Johnson has fallen unusually silent – refusing to call Erdoğan out on his shocking crimes. There is a pattern here: ministers pursuing business deals on the international stage at odds with Britain’s best traditions and values.

The Tories are ignoring breaches of international humanitarian law in Yemen for an arms and trade deal with Saudi Arabia. May is cosying up to an American president who not so long ago she was criticising for his anti-Muslim diatribes. Far from defending liberal values, the Conservatives are happy to sell them to the highest bidder, or indeed any bidder.

To stave off complete isolation, ministers are engaged in a desperate trawl around the globe for trade deals that might just plug some of the mind-bogglingly massive Brexit black hole in our economy, which latest estimates put at up to £200bn over the next 15 years.

Perhaps nothing crystallised this more than the sight of craven ministers boasting of their meeting of minds with President Trump. This would be embarrassing even without footage of Michael Gove being roundly rejected on his “front of the queue” plea to Trump.

The Conservative strategy is both short-sighted and dangerous, not only damaging the UK’s global reputation but missing the point that liberal, democratic societies are more stable, less volatile and all round better trading partners. It is in both our economic and security interests to encourage the pursuit of human rights, rule of law and democracy precisely because those things make the world safer.

Compare the mean-spirited, transactional rhetoric of ministers with the dignified response of Angela Merkel and François Hollande to Trump’s disparaging of Nato and the EU, and it raises serious questions about May’s priorities.

The problem is that May has decided – it wasn’t a condition of the referendum – to withdraw from the world’s largest single market. Britain’s economy flourished while trading with our 27 democratic neighbours in a framework of rules created by Britain. Our citizens have benefited from human rights, freedom of speech and working conditions being protected by Europe. No deal will secure our interests and keep us as economically strong as the deal we currently have – in the European Union.

This is not a strong, confident government, it is a shifty, grubby regime, tin-eared to the views of our friends and brainwashed by the Ukip world view. Is this really what people imagined of life outside the EU? Whether you were leave or remain, it should be deeply troubling to see ministers pursue a strategy both damaging to our economic interests and undermining of our best and most cherished values.

That is why Liberal Democrats will not simply fall behind the government in pursuing a hard Brexit. Unlike Labour, we will vote against article 50 if the people are not given a say on the final deal. Nor will we turn our backs on our friends in Europe at the expense of strongmen with weak principles around the world.

Last year I stood for parliament in a by-election for Richmond Park and North Kingston because I believed unashamedly in the values of liberalism, and the strong economic and social society that this creates. Those values are now in jeopardy, and progressives must rally to protect them.

Source: Guardian

