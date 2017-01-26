Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine

Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

A senior Palestinian source told the Times of Israel that the Prime Minister of Palestine Authority (PA), Rami Hamdallah, was notified by US officials that PA should not expect the $221 million payout, authorized on January 20 by then-President Obama despite strong Republican opposition, any time soon.

Initially, the funds were approved by Congress in the fiscal years 2015 and 2016, however, at least two Republican lawmakers put a hold on the transfer, voicing concerns that the money could fall into the wrong hands, such as “the families of Palestinian prisoners and suicide bombers,” according to Rep. Ed Royce (R-California).

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), another GOP lawmaker, who placed a hold on the measure, labeled the Obama’s last-minute decision to discount Republicans’ opposition and go ahead with the release of funds “inappropriate.”

“I am deeply disappointed that President Obama defied congressional oversight and released $221 million to the Palestinian territories,” Ganger said in a statement on Tuesday, pointing out that the humanitarian programs to which the money is destined “were still under review by Congress.”

While Obama administration did not formally break any law with its decision to circumvent GOP’s resistance, it went against a long-standing tradition of respecting the holds on the funds, imposed by Congress. In the past, however, Obama used his power to greenlight a $192 million aid transaction in 2012, citing its importance to “security interests of the United States,” although it had been frozen by Congress.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry reportedly notified lawmakers of the decision mere hours before Trump’s inauguration.

During his campaign, Trump has repeatedly voiced his unconditional support to Israeli regime, describing the state of relations between the allies as “unbreakable bond,” and vowed to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its “undivided capital” following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September.

Trump's swearing-in has emboldened Israeli Regime authorities, who have announced Tel Aviv's plan to build 3,000 settlers homes in occupied al-Quds and west bank that is illegal under international law.