UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB

Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime's recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

"In this respect any unilateral decision that can be an obstacle to the two-state goal is of grave concern for the secretary-general," UN chief Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, stressing that "For the secretary-general there is no plan B for the two-states solution".

Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

The defiant move, in opposition to united Nation's recent resolution against Tel Aviv's illegal settlements, comes as hardliner Israeli politicians expect Trump to be far more cooperative on the matter.

The announcement of 2,500 new settlements houses in occupied Palestinian lands came two days afterTel Aviv passed building permits for more than 500 settler homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The European Union also warned that the move "further seriously undermine[s]" prospects for a two-state solution.

Being the largest in years, the provocative massive program marks a comprehensive rejection of December’s UN security council resolution, which described settlement building as a “flagrant violation” of international law and an obstacle to peace.