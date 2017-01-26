Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 26 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

UN Hails Iran, Russia, Turkey Role in Syrian Peace Talks The United Nations envoy hailed Iranian role in peace talks between the representatives of Syrian government and militant groups in Kazakhstan

Emboldened by Trump Swearing-in Israel Announces Building 2,500 Settler Homes Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

87,000 Muslims Displaced in Myanmar: UN The recent wave of state violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar has displaced at least 87,000 people, UN said

alwaght.com
UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB

Thursday 26 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB
Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime's recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

"In this respect any unilateral decision that can be an obstacle to the two-state goal is of grave concern for the secretary-general," UN chief Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, stressing that "For the secretary-general there is no plan B for the two-states solution". 

 Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

The defiant move, in opposition to united Nation's recent resolution against Tel Aviv's illegal settlements, comes as hardliner Israeli politicians expect Trump to be far more cooperative on the matter.

The announcement of 2,500 new settlements houses in occupied Palestinian lands came two days afterTel Aviv passed building permits for more than 500 settler homes in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The European Union also warned that the move "further seriously undermine[s]" prospects for a two-state solution.

Being the largest in years, the provocative massive program marks a comprehensive rejection of December’s UN security council resolution, which described settlement building as a “flagrant violation” of international law and an obstacle to peace.

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Israeli Regime Settlements United Nation EU West Bank Palestine

