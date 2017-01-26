Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad

Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime's spy agency Mossad.

Lebanon’s General Security Directorate’s media office made the announcement, noting that the arrestees had confessed to passing information to Mossad via the Israel embassies in Turkey, Jordan, Britain and Nepal.

“The General Security Directorate arrested two Lebanese, one of them born in 1977 and the other in 1982, as well as a Palestinian refugee in Lebanon born in 1992, and two Nepalese women born in 1991 and 1993 on the offense of spying in favor of embassies of the Israeli enemy abroad,” read the statement.

The statement stressed that the individuals were arrested following the intensive monitoring of Israeli intelligence operations in the country as part of Lebanon’s activities aimed at dismantling similar networks.

It added that the two spies from Nepal were also engaged in recruiting other Nepalese workers in Lebanon.

“After their interrogation, the arrestees were referred to the competent court on the offense of collaboration with the Israeli enemy, and work is underway to arrest the rest of the people involved,” noted that statement.