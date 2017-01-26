Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner

Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

The rally was held on Wednesday in Mohammad Radhi al-Hasawi’s home town of Awamiyah, where protesters also chanted anti-Riyadh slogans and demanded the release of all political prisoners in the country.

Earlier in the day, the European human rights envoy for Saudi affairs, Aadel al-Saeed, announced Hasawi’s death in the Dammam prison, where he had been held for four years without ever being tried in court.

He was arrested around four years ago over charges of participating in activities against the Saudi regime.

According to local doctors, clear signs of torture were evident on Hasawi’s remains.

The Shiite-populated Eastern Province, the largest province of Saudi Arabia by area, has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression and the release of political prisoners as well as an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-producing region.

The kingdom has stepped up security measures in the region, which has also witnessed deadly shootings and bombings targeting security forces or Shiite residents.