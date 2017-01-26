Palestinian Cause under Trump’s Administration

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 26 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria Infighting among militant groups in Syria is intensifying, furthering weakening the so-called opposition.

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

News

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

The US new President Donald Trump will reportedly order the Pentagon and State Department to develop a series of “safe zones” in Syria, a move that could risk Washington’s confrontation with the Moscow and Damascus.

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine Alwaght- The new US administration has reportedly halted the transfer of the multimillion aid bound for Palestine, which Obama authorized just hours before leaving White House.

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB Alwaght- The United Nations has slammed Israeli regime’s recent defiant decision to construct 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad Alwaght-Lebanon has nabbed five people on Wednesday over working for the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad.

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner Alwaght- People took to the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to protest the suspicious death of a political prisoner.

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman Alwaght- The US must end support for terrorism either through Turkey and Persian Gulf Arab States or direct funding of ISIS, A high-profile Democratic congresswoman said.

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

UN Hails Iran, Russia, Turkey Role in Syrian Peace Talks The United Nations envoy hailed Iranian role in peace talks between the representatives of Syrian government and militant groups in Kazakhstan

Emboldened by Trump Swearing-in Israel Announces Building 2,500 Settler Homes Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

87,000 Muslims Displaced in Myanmar: UN The recent wave of state violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar has displaced at least 87,000 people, UN said

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Lebanon Arrests Five Spies Working for Israel’s Mossad

Trump Administration Freezes Obama-Authorized Aid for Palestine

Palestinian Cause under Trump’s Administration

Inter-militant Fighting Intensifies in Syria

Trump to Do Safe Zones in Syria

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Theresa May’s Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media

US Must Stop Support for Terrorists in Syria: Congresswoman

UN, EU Slam Israeli Regime Plan to Build 3,000 Homes in Occupied WB

Saudi People Protest against Death of Political Prisoner

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

Syria’s Children: “Lost Generation”?

Ex Israeli FM Cancels Belgium Visit Fearing Arrest for War Crimes

Schools Reopen in Iraq’s Mosul, Liberated from ISIS

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor

UN Condemns Decades of Discrimination against Myanmar Muslims

Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US

Syria Agrees to Upgrading Navy Base by Russia

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Yemeni Forces Kill 15 Saudi Mercenaries in Taizz

Bahrainis Continue Protests against Activists Executions

Saudi Warplanes Kill Four in Yemen

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Syrian Army Gains Lands against ISIS in Homs

Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

Shadow of ISIS Looms over Saudi Regime

Saudi Princes Rise Concern over Power Monopoly

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Palestinian Cause under Trump’s Administration

Thursday 26 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinian Cause under Trump’s Administration

Related Content

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric

US Has No Decision for Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine

US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The American President Donald Trump has taken the power in the country while it has been 50 years since the Israeli regime occupied the Palestinian West Bank, and during this time 10 US presidents– four of them Democrats and Six of them Republicans– took the post. What is interesting about their Palestine policy is that they did not differ much from each other, with all of them sharing pro-Israeli stances while holding office. With this in mind, will presidency of Donald Trump see a tactical or strategic change in the US policies in relation to the Palestinian cause?

To answer this question, three scenarios should be regarded for the future of the Palestinian cause.

First scenario is an ideal scenario for the Palestinians. This scenario is based on a series of suppositions, most important of them are as follows:

- Trump will be committed to his campaign-time interview pledge to play the role of a neutral mediator in the struggle between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and figure out the point that if the Israeli regime makes no concessions, there will be no achievable peace in the region.

- Coordination of the US-Russia policies in West Asia region: Knowing that the new US leader showed that he respects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a collaboration of the two presidents in pressing Tel Aviv can bear favorable results. Putting strains on the Israelis through the Quartet on the Middle East– a bloc including the UN, EU, US, and Russia, working to materialize peace between the Israelis and Palestinians– and the UN, and also through dialogue between Washington and Tel Aviv can help find a solution.

- The European countries that have been hit hard by new waves of immigration could convince the new US administration that without compromises in the Palestinian struggle, the region will not experience stability.

- Scaling down US foreign aids, including aids to the Israeli regime. This issue becomes important when we understand that Trump has put a special emphasis on prioritizing the domestic economic and financial boost instead of offering financial helps to the foreign governments and allies.

Second scenario is a realistic one. According to this scenario, Washington will continue its longstanding policy. Such a scenario is built on the following points:

- Highlighting an unwavering support for the Israeli regime, something confirmed by earlier remarks of Trump. For instance, Trump in March 2016, then a candidate for the presidential race, commented on the Israeli settlements, saying that the US should not be neutral and that Tel Aviv should move toward building more residential units in the West Bank. Additionally, Trump was an advocate of premiership of Benjamin Netanyahu of the Israeli regime, and of course he will keep on this track in the future.

- The US Congress, now dominated by the Republicans, plays a crucial role in designing the American foreign policy. The party’s stances indicate that no changes have happened to the party’s ideas on the Palestinian cause, so even if he has a will, the new president’s hands are closed for any strategic change of the US Palestinian policy.

The third scenario is ideal for Tel Aviv. It is based on the following suppositions:

- Trump moves for a strategic transformation of the Palestine-related policies by taking a set of measures. For example, relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem), an election campaign promise made by previous presidents but not fulfilled by any of them so far. Furthermore, Trump may kill the two-state solution that suggests a Palestinian state beside an Israeli one in the occupied Palestine, especially that Trump's advisor David Friedman has said that establishment of a Palestinian state is by no means a certain issue.

- Reducing US aids to the Palestinian Authority, a step backed by the Congress.

- Taking advantage of Trump's stance against the nuclear deal with Iran to counter Tehran-backed forces of Axis of Resistance, including the Palestinians, in the region and trying to deal them blows.

The reality is that the Palestinian cause no longer holds a place as a historic case, especially that Russia, as a key actor, does not pay much attention to it. So no strategic change is expected to happen to the US approach of the Palestinian case. This comes as Washington in practice showed it is reviewing focus on West Asia, and majorly heading to Southeast Asia. In such a situation, amid the chaotic conditions in the Arab world, the ground will be prepared for the Israeli regime to get toehold in the Arab states.

On the other side, despite Trump’s somehow paradoxical remarks heard from time to time, he proved that he is a practical man when it comes to the international policy and does not care much about such things as rights, justice, and equality. Even the composition of the new American leader’s advisors frustrates any optimism about alteration of US standing on the Palestinian cause.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Plaestine Cause US President Trump Israeli Regime Policy Embasssy Relocation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017
Hard Days of People Camping against Controversial Dakota Oil Pipelines
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK
Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US
Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017

Aftermath of a bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017

Firefighters die battling largest blaze in Chile in decades
Schools Reopened in Newly-Liberated East Mosul
People Attended Trump`s Inauguration One Tenth of Crowd Gathered At Obama`s 2009 Inauguration
Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US