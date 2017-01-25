Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council

Alwaght- The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted on Tuesday.

Based on the resolution adopted in the Council’s Parliamentary Assembly, killings mostly happen in the so-called buffer zone created between the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine.

The resolution that explicitly condemns Israeli regime for using “excessive and intentional force without justification against Palestinian civilians” was adopted with 46 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions during a session at its headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

The resolution was drafted based on a report compiled by Swedish politician and Assembly member Eva-Lena Jansson.

It says Tel Aviv is unjustifiably targeting civilians in the buffer zone, including farmers, journalists, medical crews, and peaceful protesters, “[which] runs blatantly counter to human rights principles and the international law-enforcement standards.”

“Cases of the deliberate fatal shooting of individuals who posed no imminent danger to life amounts to an appalling pattern of apparently systematic unlawful killings,” it added.

Citing data gathered by a Palestinian NGO, the report said Israeli forces had killed 136 Palestinians in the area, including 20 children, since 2010.

It also pointed to Israel’s 50-day war against the besieged coastal enclave in 2014, saying the military offensive left a “huge number of people” dead and heavily destroyed civilian structure there.

“It is estimated that over 12,620 houses were totally destroyed [in Gaza] and 6,455 severely damaged. 17,650 families or about 100,000 persons were displaced,” the resolution added.