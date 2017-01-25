15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances

Alwaght- 15 Western members have defected the ISIS in Syria as the national army closes in on the terrorist group in Hasakah Governorate.

The ARA news site has quoted some unnamed sources as saying that the terrorists have escaped the positions of the group in the town of Margada in northeastern Syria.

Based on the report, the terrorists group has declared a state of alert in its ranks in the town of Margada, south of Hasakah Governorate.

“The defectors were Western members of the group who have been recently transferred from Iraq’s Mosul to Margada in Syria’s Hasakah,” media activist Ghassan al-Omari said.

“The ISIS-led Hisba Police was unable to find them in the area. The defectors have most likely crossed the border into Turkey,” another local source said, citing an ISIS member.

“They have apparently lost their hope in winning the fight against the US-backed Iraqi and Syrian forces, which led them to abandon the ISIS ranks and escape,” al-Omari added.

ISIS installed new security checkpoints and deployed dozens of guards in the vicinity of Margada town in the wake of the incident.

Margada is the ISIS last stronghold in Hasakah Governorate. It is located on the administrative border between Hasakah and Deir Ezzor Governorates.

Dozens of terrorists have recently deserted ISIS ranks amidst growing internal rifts over power and money, according to local monitors.