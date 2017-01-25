Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500

Alwaght- Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has claimed lives of 352 civilians and injured 2500 more during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorists.

The so-called Syrian Observatory Group has reported that since the beginning of Turkish incursions in late August, at least 352 people have been killed and thousands were injured.

Ankara first sent its military forces inside Syrian territory claiming to liberate Jarabulus city from ISIS terrorist group though the incursion was condemned by Syrian government that called it an invasion and asked Turkish army to leave the country.

Since then, Turkey has consistently expanded its incursions inside the northern Aleppo Province. The attacks that also targeted Kurdish regions resulted were aimed to create a buffer zone near southern Turkish borders where Ankara is dealing with Kurdish militancy.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory, Turkey’s invasion has left at least 2,500 civilians wounded. This shorts no sign of slowing, and every indication from Turkish officials is that their plans are nowhere near completed.

Turkey has been attacking the city of al-Bab for over a month now, the last ISIS city of any size in Aleppo Province. They’ve indicated that after al-Bab, they intend to attack Manbij, an even bigger city held by the Kurds, and then invade the Raqqa Province further east.