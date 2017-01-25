Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor

Alwaght- Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor.

The forces attacked ISIS terrorists in the western parts of Deir Ezzor airport, targeting the terrorist group's positions at the provincial cemetery.

Russian air force also provided aerial support for the army as they managed to liberate a strategic hilltop during a furious clash with terrorists.

Based on the reports, Syrian army now has full control over at least 50 percent of the region and is very close to lifting the siege on the Deir Ezzor Airport.

The forces of Syrian national army supported by popular forces also attacked terrorists at the Deir Ezzor factories, landfill area, and southwest of the Brigade 137 base near Tal Brouk.

According to a military source from Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army killed at least 30 ISIS terrorists, including a large number of foreign members of the group.