Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 26 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

News

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media

The new US President banned governmental agencies from providing news updates on social media or to the reporters

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council The Council of Europe condemned Israeli regime for the “systematic killing” of Palestinians in a resolution adopted

Amnesty International Condemns Bahraini Crackdown on Activists Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime for its crackdown on activists and postponing the trial of the accused figures

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances 15 Western members have defected the ISIS terrorist group in Syria as the national army closes in on the group in different parts of the country

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500 Turkish incursions into Syrian territories has cost the lives of 352 civilians during what is claimed to be a war on ISIS terrorist

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor Syrian army forces managed to liberate more areas during its latest offensive against ISIS terrorist groups in Deir Ezzor

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest Four more journalists have been charged with felonies after being arrested while covering the unrest around Donald Trump’s inauguration, meaning that at least six media workers are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.

3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul Iraqi Prime Minister formally announced that the eastern parts of the northern Mosul city has been fully liberated from ISIS domination

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

UN Hails Iran, Russia, Turkey Role in Syrian Peace Talks The United Nations envoy hailed Iranian role in peace talks between the representatives of Syrian government and militant groups in Kazakhstan

Emboldened by Trump Swearing-in Israel Announces Building 2,500 Settler Homes Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

87,000 Muslims Displaced in Myanmar: UN The recent wave of state violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar has displaced at least 87,000 people, UN said

US Has No Decision for Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine The new US government has no decision to relocate its embassy in Israeli occupied lands, the spokesman said

Bahrainis Continue Protests over Activists Execution Bahraini protesters continued with their demonstrations over the execution of three pro-democracy activists

US Airstrikes Killed 800 Syrian Civilians in Two Years US attacks on Syrian cities have killed more than 800 civilians during more than two years of aggression

Syrian State Delegate Slams Militants for Provocative Talks in Astana The head of the Syrian state delegate to settlement talks in Astana condemned militant groups of raising provocative issues

Israeli Regime Imprisons Nuclear Whistle-Blower for Second Time The man who leaked Israeli nuclear activities nearly two decades ago has been put behind bars for the second time

Yemeni Ansarullah Agrees to UN Brokered Peace Talks The Ansarullah resistance movement has agreed to a series of UN-brokered talks aimed at finishing Saudi aggression against Yemeni people

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Emboldened by Trump Swearing-in Israel Announces Building 2,500 Settler Homes

Syrian Army Liberates More Regions in Deir Ezzor

Bahrainis Continue Protests over Activists Execution

Israeli Regime Systematically Killing Palestinians: EU Council

15 Western Terrorists Defect ISIS as Syrian Army Advances

Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul

Trump Bans State Agencies from Providing Updates on Social Media

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

87,000 Muslims Displaced in Myanmar: UN

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric

Astana Conference Aftershocks, Fath Al Sham under Siege

Turkey’s Incursions into Syria Killed 352 Civilians, Injured 2,500

US Has No Decision for Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine

4 More Journalists Get Felony Charges over Covering US Inauguration Unrest

Astana Talks: Conceding to Assad’s Power, Stay

Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

Ex Israeli FM Cancels Belgium Visit Fearing Arrest for War Crimes

Ankara Anti-Kurdish Escalations Not Settling Challenge

Syria’s Children: “Lost Generation”?

Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Al-Bab

Syria Agrees to Upgrading Navy Base by Russia

Schools Reopen in Iraq’s Mosul, Liberated from ISIS

ISIS lost Control over %23 of Its Territory in Syria, Iraq Last Year

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

USA’s Torch of Democracy

Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US

Turkey No Longer Insists on Syrian President’s Removal: Deputy PM

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Saudi Warplanes Kill Four in Yemen

Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Saudi Aggressions Killed More than 10,000 Yemenis: UN

Is Russia Really Withdrawing Forces From Syria?

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Wednesday 25 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of multiple corruption charges for years and regime’s police have been carrying out investigation on such charges though mainly in secret to prevent political scandals.  

But now the channel 10 of Tel Aviv television says the police are examining two new issues related to graft charges against Netanyahu, including his alleged role in the purchasing of Dolphin submarines from Germany and another issue which has not been disclosed yet.

Based on the report, the German submarine purchase involves Netanyahu's cousin, family lawyer and confidant, David Shimron, who has been a benefiting party during the negotiations.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation for several separate charges of corruption and has been grilled by police twice in recent weeks. The investigation has come as a shock to political scene in Tel Aviv, prompting speculations about Netanyahu’s resignation.

The hardline Prime Minister, however, has rejected the charges saying Israeli media are “pursuing an unprecedented campaign against me in order to bring down Likud government.”

On 14 January, protesters gathered on the streets of Tel Aviv, calling for the resignation of Netanyahu over growing allegations of corruption.

The Netanyahu family has faced scrutiny over accusations that their lifestyle is out of touch with regular Israelis. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, has also come under fire for her lavish tastes and abusive behavior toward members of her housekeeping staff.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israel Netanyahu corruption

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hard Days of People Camping against Controversial Dakota Oil Pipelines
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK
Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US
Anti-Trump Protests in US Turns Violent
Hard Days of People Camping against Controversial Dakota Oil Pipelines

Hard Days of People Camping against Controversial Dakota Oil Pipelines

Schools Reopened in Newly-Liberated East Mosul
People Attended Trump`s Inauguration One Tenth of Crowd Gathered At Obama`s 2009 Inauguration
Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US
Turkish Parliament Erupts in Crisis after MP Handcuffs Herself to Rostrum