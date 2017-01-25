Israeli Regime PM Faces New Corruption Charges

Alwaght- Israeli security forces have initiated a new round of inspections on financial corruption charges raised against the regime’s Prime Minister.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of multiple corruption charges for years and regime’s police have been carrying out investigation on such charges though mainly in secret to prevent political scandals.

But now the channel 10 of Tel Aviv television says the police are examining two new issues related to graft charges against Netanyahu, including his alleged role in the purchasing of Dolphin submarines from Germany and another issue which has not been disclosed yet.

Based on the report, the German submarine purchase involves Netanyahu's cousin, family lawyer and confidant, David Shimron, who has been a benefiting party during the negotiations.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation for several separate charges of corruption and has been grilled by police twice in recent weeks. The investigation has come as a shock to political scene in Tel Aviv, prompting speculations about Netanyahu’s resignation.

The hardline Prime Minister, however, has rejected the charges saying Israeli media are “pursuing an unprecedented campaign against me in order to bring down Likud government.”

On 14 January, protesters gathered on the streets of Tel Aviv, calling for the resignation of Netanyahu over growing allegations of corruption.

The Netanyahu family has faced scrutiny over accusations that their lifestyle is out of touch with regular Israelis. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, has also come under fire for her lavish tastes and abusive behavior toward members of her housekeeping staff.