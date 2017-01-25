3 Bomb Attacks Hit Iraq’s Capital, 6 Killed

Alwaght- Multiple terrorist explosion hit different parts of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing at least six people and injuring some others.

The local al-Sumariah news network reposted that terrorists targeted three locations in the city on Tuesday using different types of bomb traps.

The first explosion hit the central al-Nahdah neighborhood when terrorists detonated a car bomb at an automobile showroom.

Casualties were also caused after a blast rocked the capital’s al-Saadoon neighborhood and a booby-trap bomb went off in the Iskan neighborhood in the city’s western part.

No immediate claims of responsibility were made. But ISIS terrorists have been taking Baghdad under almost daily bombing attacks in an apparent retaliation for an ongoing operation to retake the northern city of Mosul from them.

The military and volunteer forces jointly partaking in the push have almost liberated the city’s eastern part.

Also on Tuesday, Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah, who commands the Mosul liberation operation, said the forces had started preparing an offensive to capture the western side of Mosul.