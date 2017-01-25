Iraqi PM Urges Army to Swiftly Begin Op to Liberate Western Mosul

Alwaght- Iraqi Prime Minister called on the security forces to swiftly begin the operation to recapture Western Mosul from ISIS after formally announcing that the eastern part of the northern city has been fully liberated from the terrorist group.

Haider al-Abadi, in a televised speech on Tuesday, hailed the "unmatched heroism of all security forces factions" and the public support for the operation as the factors that brought about the victories.

The prime minister also stressed the power and capabilities of Iraqi forces to completely liberate the city from terrorist groups but did not specify a date for such full liberation.

Responding to a question about such date, he said "I can't tell now, but we are capable of doing so and we will do."

He also dismissed as untrue claims about civilians going missing in the city of Fallujah where was liberated from ISIS in 2016.

On Tuesday, the commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah, announced the liberation of four villages in northern Mosul.

The Iraqi national flag was hoisted over buildings in the villages of Bawira, lower and upper Sharikhan and Bisan, he said.

Iraqi army soldiers and allied fighters launched the Mosul liberation operation on 17 October 2016, and since then they have made major gains against ISIS terrorists.

The Iraqi forces are currently gearing up for an offensive to purge ISIS from the western part of Mosul.