US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Cleric

Alwaght- A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Palestinian occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”.

Through a published statement on Tuesday, Moqtada Sadr warned “Transferring the US embassy to al-Quds would be a public and more-explicit-than-ever declaration of war against Islam”.

The Iraqi cleric called on the Muslim world to take some defined steps in reaction to such potential provocation by the newly inaugurated US President, Donald Trump.

He said such steps should include forming a “special unit to liberate al-Quds” and “the Cairo-based Arab League as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to either take a decisive stand on the issue or be dissolved”.

The Shiite cleric also called "for the immediate closure of the US embassy in Iraq" if Washington goes ahead with the plan to move its embassy to al-Quds.

Sadr added that if the US embassy is transferred to al_quds, he “will call for the creation of a special military force to liberate al-Quds,” stating that further details on the formation of the force would be announced later.

On Monday, the White House said that the US government was "at the very beginning stages of even discussing" the embassy relocation.

Palestinians seek to establish a sovereign state with al-Quds as its capital.

Palestinian Authority chief, Mahmoud Abbas, has warned that relocation of the US diplomatic mission would kill off the so-called peace process.