UN Hails Iran, Russia, Turkey Role in Syrian Peace Talks

Alwaght- The United Nations' envoy hailed Iranian role in peace talks between the representatives of Syrian government and militant groups in Kazakhstan.

Staffan de Mistura thanked Iran, Russia and Turkey as the “guarantors of a ceasefire regime in Syria” after they presented a trilateral mechanism for maintaining ceasefire in the country.

The two-day settlement talks on Syria ended yesterday in Kazakh capital city of Astana with both the Syrian government and militant groups refraining from signing the final announcement.

After the closing of the talks, De Mistura expressed his gratitude to the sponsors of the meeting, “Iran, the Russian Federation and Turkey, for their determination to build on their achievements of last month when they assumed the responsibility of guarantors of a ceasefire regime in Syria.”

He also thanked the government of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for hosting the talks. De Mistura also stated that the UN is prepared to help the parties to develop the trilateral mechanism, and ensure that it moves towards bolstering the quality of the ceasefire.

“Let me commend Russia, Turkey and Iran for their decision to establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire,” he added.

After the talks came to an end, Russia announced that it had given the militants a draft version of a new constitution compiled by Moscow to speed up talks towards ending the conflict.

“We have handed the Syrian armed opposition a draft constitution of Syria prepared by Russian specialists for them to study," said Russia's envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev. He added that this was done “exclusively to accelerate” the process of ending the war.

Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy over the past almost six years. De Mistura estimated in August last year that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the Syria crisis until then. The UN has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.