Astana Conference Aftershocks, Fath Al Sham under Siege

Alwaght- Two days of peace talks on Syria have ended in Astana with the of the frosty meeting being having devastating effects for by Fath al Sham terrorist group.

Following the end of the meeting in Kazakhstan's capital, Russia, Iran and Turkey announced on Tuesday that they will establish a trilateral mechanism to support the ceasefire in Syria. In the joint statement, they said the Syrian opposition should take part in Geneva peace talks on the issue.

The sides also agreed to jointly confront terrorists from ISIS group, which alongside Fath al Sham (Al Nusra Front) has not been included in the negotiations. The trio also reiterated their determination to fight jointly ISIS and Fath al Sham terrorist organizations and to separate them from “armed opposition groups.”

Fierce infighting among terrorists in Idlib

The immediate aftershocks of the Astana talks have had a devastating impact on Fath al Sham Takfiri terrorist group which has been at the centre stage of intensified infighting among terrorists in the north-western Syrian province of Idlib.

Fath al Sham terrorists have attacked targets associated with armed opposition groups which participated in the just ended Astana talks. These attacks were so severe, forcing some of the armed groups including Jaysh al Mujahideen in Idlib to call for the formation of a united front against Fath Al Sham.

Other reports indicate that fierce clashes broke out between the major Takfiri terrorist groups Ahrar al-Sham and Jund al-Aqsa. Sources indicate that Ahrar al-Sham backed by several allied rebel groups -began an operation to "annihilate" Jund al-Aqsa, which they have long accused of being a front group for ISIS.

Ahrar al-Sham is not only now being targeted by other armed opposition groups in Syria, but also faces divisions in its own ranks between one faction that is reportedly close to the 'Free Syrian Army, FSA, and another that wants closer ties with al Qaeda-inspired terrorists.

The so-called Syrian Free Army (Al Jaysh as Suri Al Ḥurr- FSA) has also not been spared the onslaught by Fath al Sham terrorist group. The clashes were in the north western Syria with sources saying the fighting was very intense and casualties were reported.

Fath al Sham upset by Astana talks' outcome

Fath al Sham Takfiri terrorist group is upset with armed opposition groups that took place in Astana talks and has therefore launched major operations against this group. Armed Syrian opposition groups in Astana signed a statement which called for war against Fath al Sham and this is the major reason why this Takfiri group has launched furious attacks on all armed opposition factions that appended the document.

The Astana talks were actually the outcome of the strategic victory by Syrian government forces in Aleppo. The historic liberation of Aleppo created major differences among all armed groups in Syria and many of them have risen against Fath al Sham Takfiris believed to be affiliated to Al Qaeda.

The fierce infighting among various armed groups and terrorists in Syria points to their lack of agenda for the war torn country. These groups have been used and dumped by their foreign benefactors who have now left them on a self-destruction mode but with devastating consequences for Syrian civilians caught in the crossfire.

Fath al Sham which alongside ISIS has been declared as terrorists group, hence not included in talks and subsequent truce deals, is bent on derailing the Syrian peace process.

The Astana talks offer hope for a negotiated solution to the Syrian conflict which will see the eventual defeat and annihilation of the foreign backed terrorist groups.