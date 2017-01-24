US Has No Decision for Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine

Alwaght- The new US government has no decision to relocate its embassy in Palestinian occupied lands, White House spokesman said on Monday.

Sean Spicer said there has been “no decision” on the relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The comments appear to downplay pledges by the then candidate Donald Trump who said he would move the embassy.

At the time, Obama administration warned that moving the building would be "not constructive" to peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

Republican lawmakers introduced legislation earlier this month to relocate the embassy and recognize Jerusalem as Israeli regime’s capital.

The bill is still winding its way through the Senate.

Different Palestinian groups and leaders have warned against any such move that they say would spark a fresh round of popular uprising against the Israeli regime.