Bahrainis Continue Protests over Activists Execution

Alwaght- Bahraini protestors continued with their demonstrations over the execution of three youg activists.

Dozens of demonstrators engaged in clashes with regime forces to express their strong opposition to the Al Khalifah regime’s harsh crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy campaigners and condemn assaults on residential buildings.

The protesters took to the streets in the village of Maameer, situated about 15 kilometers south of the capital, Manama.

In some occasions they threw Molotov cocktails at police vehicles. The marchers also set some tires on fire. Regime forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated bullets in return. There were no immediate reports of casualties or arrests.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has expressed worries that two more Bahraini activists are at imminent risk of execution.

“Bahrain should not under any circumstances execute two more young men, especially where there is credible evidence of confessions obtained through torture and unsound convictions,” Joe Stork, deputy director at Human Rights Watch, said on Monday.

On December 29, 2014, Bahrain’s Fourth Superior Criminal Court handed down death penalty to Mohamed Ramadan and Husain Ali Moosa for their alleged involvement in a bombing on 14 February 2014 in the city of Muharraq, which resulted in the death of a policeman.

Anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations on an almost daily basis ever since the popular uprising began in Bahrain in February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah family relinquish power and let a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.