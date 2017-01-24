Bahrainis Continue Protests over Activists Execution

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Leader

US Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine Declaration of War on Islam: Iraqi Leader

A top Iraqi cleric warned US government against relocating its embassy in Israeli occupied lands and said such act would be “declaration of war on Islam”

UN Hails Iran, Russia, Turkey Role in Syrian Peace Talks The United Nations envoy hailed Iranian role in peace talks between the representatives of Syrian government and militant groups in Kazakhstan

Emboldened by Trump Swearing-in Israel Announces Building 2,500 Settler Homes Israeli Regime has approved on Tuesday constructing 2,500 more illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration after Donald Trump took office as the US president.

87,000 Muslims Displaced in Myanmar: UN The recent wave of state violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar has displaced at least 87,000 people, UN said

US Has No Decision for Embassy Relocation in Occupied Palestine The new US government has no decision to relocate its embassy in Israeli occupied lands, the spokesman said

Bahrainis Continue Protests over Activists Execution Bahraini protesters continued with their demonstrations over the execution of three pro-democracy activists

US Airstrikes Killed 800 Syrian Civilians in Two Years US attacks on Syrian cities have killed more than 800 civilians during more than two years of aggression

Syrian State Delegate Slams Militants for Provocative Talks in Astana The head of the Syrian state delegate to settlement talks in Astana condemned militant groups of raising provocative issues

Israeli Regime Imprisons Nuclear Whistle-Blower for Second Time The man who leaked Israeli nuclear activities nearly two decades ago has been put behind bars for the second time

Yemeni Ansarullah Agrees to UN Brokered Peace Talks The Ansarullah resistance movement has agreed to a series of UN-brokered talks aimed at finishing Saudi aggression against Yemeni people

Syrian State, Militant Reps Continue Negotiations in Astana The representatives of the government and foreign-backed militants groups continued their negotiations as Astana talks enter second day

Syrian State, Militant Reps Initiate Talks in Astana The representatives of Syrian government and foreign-backed militant groups gathered around the table in Kazakh capital, Astana

Saudi Kingdom Puts Man Behind Bars for Twitting against Ruling Family Saudi courts have sentenced a civilian to seven years in prison for his Twitter posts about the ruling family that were perceived as “insulting”

Turkey Removes State Fund Deputy Head Turkish security forces have removed the head of a state fund, named TMSF in their new round of crackdown on opposition figures

Syrian Army Liberates Villages near Aleppo Syrian army and allied forces liberated a number of villages near northern city of Aleppo from militant remnants that are still active in city outskirts

Turkey Not Part of Astana Negotiations: Syrian Envoy Head of the Syrian delegation for the Syrian settlement talks in Kazakh capital of Astana says Turkey will not be part of the negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Villages from ISIS in Mosul forces of Iraqi national army supported by popular forces liberated more rural areas near the northern city of Mosul from ISIS terrorist domination

Modern Turkey Worse Than Dictatorship Period: Leftist Political Veteran Turkish leftist political veteran who survived several military dictatorships and periods of intense political violence

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Forces, Inflict Major Causalities Yemeni forces backed by popular fighters attacked a number of Saudi military bases in retaliation for their airstrikes on Yemeni people

Astana Talks on Syria Not Binding for Us: US-Backed Kurdish Forces Kurdish militant groups expressed their dissatisfaction over exclusion from Syria settlement in Kazakh capital, saying any results will not be binding for them

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Bahrainis Continue Protests over Activists Execution

Bahrainis Continue Protests over Activists Execution
Alwaght- Bahraini protestors continued with their demonstrations over the execution of three youg activists.

Dozens of demonstrators engaged in clashes with regime forces to express their strong opposition to the Al Khalifah regime’s harsh crackdown on political dissidents and pro-democracy campaigners and condemn assaults on residential buildings.

The protesters took to the streets in the village of Maameer, situated about 15 kilometers south of the capital, Manama.

In some occasions they threw Molotov cocktails at police vehicles. The marchers also set some tires on fire. Regime forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated bullets in return. There were no immediate reports of casualties or arrests.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has expressed worries that two more Bahraini activists are at imminent risk of execution.

“Bahrain should not under any circumstances execute two more young men, especially where there is credible evidence of confessions obtained through torture and unsound convictions,” Joe Stork, deputy director at Human Rights Watch, said on Monday.

On December 29, 2014, Bahrain’s Fourth Superior Criminal Court handed down death penalty to Mohamed Ramadan and Husain Ali Moosa for their alleged involvement in a bombing on 14 February 2014 in the city of Muharraq, which resulted in the death of a policeman.

Anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations on an almost daily basis ever since the popular uprising began in Bahrain in February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah family relinquish power and let a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Bahrain Protest

