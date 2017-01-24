US Airstrikes Killed 800 Syrian Civilians in Two Years

Alwaght- US attacks on Syrian cities have killed more than 800 civilians during last two years.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said during the 28 months of US-led coalition airstrikes in Syria, 820 civilians have been killed.

Based on the UK-based group's report, 310 people were women and children were among victims of the US-led coalition's airstrikes.

The observatory also reported that the airstrikes had caused a vast amount of damage to civilian property.

It said that since the US-led coalition began its attacks, 6,909 members of ISIS, Fateh al-Sham, and other terrorist groups had been also killed.

The monitoring group further went on to strongly condemn targeting civilians under any pretext at any time by the international coalition.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be ISIS terrorists inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate.

The coalition has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been accused of being largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying ISIS.

Earlier in the month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused the US-led coalition of having made no positive contribution to the counter-terrorism fight in Syria.

Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy over the past almost six years. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated in August last year that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the Syria crisis until then. The UN has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.