Syrian State Delegate Slams Militants for Provocative Talks in Astana

Alwaght- The head of the Syrian state delegate to settlement talks in Astana condemned militant groups of raising provocative issues on Monday.

Bashar al-Jaafari said the representatives of the foreign-backed militant group present in Astana talks on Syria are raising “unrelated, provocative and unrealistic” issues.

Speaking to the reporters about the talks that are held behind closed doors, he said the participants in the meeting had been astounded by “unethical and irresponsible” remarks from opposition.

The militant representatives, he said, have defended the crimes of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, a terrorist group in Wadi Barada valley who damaged the water processing facilities there and cut water flow to some 5.5 million people in the capital and its suburbs.

“These representatives supported the war crimes committed by al-Nusra Front elements in Syria, and lambasted the operations of the Syrian army soldiers, whom were poisoned. They described water intoxication as justifiable and permissible,” he said.

“Any observer or journalist would view what happened as a criminal act. This is very provocative. It would undermine and misrepresent any previous agreements, and is not of course suitable for efforts that have been made to ensure Syrian crisis resolution,” Jaafari pointed out.

The Syrian envoy further noted that delegates from opposition groups are seeking to undermine the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, and frustrate efforts that have been made to end the nearly six-year-old conflict in Syria.