Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting

Alwaght- Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups have kicked off in the Kazakh capital of Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

The critical talks are part of an initiative led by Iran, Russia and Turkey but for now the opposition and Syrian government will not have face-to-face negotiations in Astana.

Meanwhile, infighting among terrorist groups is centered in Idlib province turning the northwestern Syria region into a deadly ideological battle zone Takfiri terrorists with conflicting opinions.

Over the last three years, Idlib city has been occupied by Al Nusra Front terrorists group, which changed its name to Fath al Sham. This infamous Takfiri terrorist group has been imposing its distorted ideology on the masses in this region. The group's rigidity has led to increased incidents of assassinations within the group and thus leading to its decline which has also been hastened by its inability to bring to convince other smaller groups to join its ranks.

Terrorists forces in Syria have over the recent past suffered a string of losses and areas they previously occupied have been liberated by the Syrian army and its local allies. The most important blow to foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists was the liberation of Aleppo last December. The retaking of Aleppo by the Syrian army was a turning point in the conflict-ridden country. After losing the city, ringleaders of several terrorist groups pushed for the creation of one major p group bringing together all Takfiri terrorists. However, as expected, this plan failed miserably due to irreconcilable differences among the terrorists groups and even Takfiri media outlets have admitted that it's an insurmountable task to amalgamate all the factions.

Fath al Sham pursuing stranglehold over other Takfiris

Therefore it did not come as a surprise when Abdallah al-Muhaysini, the Saudi terrorist who has branded himself as an Islamic Judge for Jaysh al Fath Takfiri terrorists group, in his latest voice message admitted to failure in merging various terrorist groups in Syria. He blamed the top commanders of these terrorists group for this failure and thus adding to the blame game which has become the order of the day within the fragmented Takfiri terrorist groups.

Fath al Sham terrorist group is pursuing exclusive stranglehold over other terrorist groups in Idlib and other parts of Syria. However dissenting terrorist groups including Ahrar al Sham believe that Fath al Sham does not deserve to lead as it lacks single command structure. This has resulted in many terrorists deserting Fath al Sham and forming splinter groups which have now ignited intense rivalry and infighting among terrorists in Idlib. Fath al Sham terrorists have been targeted and killed in clashes by dissenting members who oppose the domineering attitude of this terrorist groups.

Terrorists killing each other

While Fath al Sham has been urging the merger of all other Takfiri groups into one unit, it has been engaging in covert moves to destroy other terrorist groups opposing its presence and ideology in Syria. Recently Fath al Sham fighters attacked a group known as Al Furaqan 13 affiliated to Jaysh al Hurr terrorist group and in the ensuing battle, commanders of this group were killed and their base destroyed.

Fath al Sham terrorists also recently targeted and killed several member of another Takfiri terrorist group known as Faylaq al-Sham in eastern Idlib and looted the groups' base days before the Syrian army began a major operation to liberate the area.

The relentless attacks by Fath al Sham on other terrorist groups has led to increased revenge operations by targeted groups which are now targeting the groups commanders in Idlib. Consequently, there is an undeclared brutal war going on among foreign-backed terrorist groups in Idlib with reports indicating that hundreds of terrorists have killed each other in this fighting. Terrorists in Idlib are now killing each other using the same methods they targeted innocent civilians such as sniper fire, car bombs, roadside bombs etc. with no group claiming responsibility for the attacks.

Apart from terrorists groups which have been present in Idlib over the last few years there are new armed groups entering the region from other areas in Syria such as Dirra, Damascus countryside, Homs and Aleppo. These armed groups opposed Syrian government reconciliation efforts in areas they escaped from and have now added to the unending infighting among terrorists in Idlib.

Therefore Idlib is now considered a powder keg of Syria because of the array of conflicting ideas and ideologies prevalent in the region thus leading to extreme and deadly conflicts among terrorists with casualties rising by the day.

Obama's last desperate act

Apart from the differences among terrorists which have resulted in deadly infighting, it is apparent that, a desperate former US president Barack Obama had planned leave office as a victory in the so called war on terrorism especially in Idlib. During the last days of Obama in office, Pentagon claimed terrorists had been killed in a US airstrike on training camp affiliated to Fath Al Sham terrorist group which is also affiliated to Al Qaeda. The attack, which reportedly killed senior Fath Al Sham commanders, was carried out in Sarmada in Idlib's northern countryside. Mid-January US forces also claimed to have killed a top terrorist commander near Saraqib also in Idlib. These attention-seeking attacks by a lame-duck Obama administration were meant to show the world that the US is leading the war on terrorism in Syria. Idlib is indeed a base for terrorists on self-destruction mode and this follows the firm resolve by Syrians to completely annihilate terrorists in the war-weary country.