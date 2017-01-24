Israeli Regime Imprisons Nuclear Whistle-Blower for Second Time

Alwaght- The man who leaked Israeli nuclear activities nearly two decades ago has been put behind bars for the second time after he completed an 18-year prison term.

Mordechai Vanunu is accused of violating the terms of his release from prison under parole. He was convicted in the so-called Jerusalem Magistrate Court on January 10, but it was not cleared for publication until Monday. A sentence is due on March 14.

The 62-year-old former nuclear technician was convicted of meeting two US nationals in al-Quds in 2013 without having permission to do so. He was, however, cleared of two other counts.

Vanunu had also been accused of moving apartments in 2014 without notifying Israeli authorities and attending an interview in 2015 with Israeli Hebrew-language Channel 2 television network.

In the interview, the nuclear whistle-blower reportedly revealed details about Tel Aviv’s “greatest secrets” regarding its clandestine atomic activities. In the lengthy interview broadcast on September 4, 2015, Vanunu explained how he once exposed the existence of Israeli nuclear arsenal and elaborated on a potential disaster that could emanate from notorious Dimona nuclear plant.

Tel Aviv has never allowed any inspection of its nuclear facilities and continues to defy international calls to join the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The regime is widely believed to possess between 200 and 400 nuclear warheads in defiance of international law.