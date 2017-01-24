Yemeni Ansarullah Agrees to UN Brokered Peace Talks

Alwaght- The Ansarullah resistance movement has agreed to a series of UN-brokered talks aimed at ending Saudi aggressions against Yemeni people.

The talks is planned to include representatives of Yemen government and Ansarullah movement on one side and Saudi mercenaries headed by the resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi on the other side.

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said on Monday that he had recently met with Ansarullah and the General People's Congress leaders, and the two sides had agreed on talks in the Jordanian capital city of Amman on the formation of a ceasefire committee before the UN-sponsored peace talks later this year, Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported.

The UN envoys are also planned to participate in the talks that some Yemeni sources say will continue for at least one week.

The UN envoy said earlier that the talks in Jordan would deal with the technical aspects of the ceasefire committee, and political issues are excluded from the forthcoming negotiations.

On 29 October 2016, Hadi rejected a peace proposal by the UN envoy, saying the plan “rewards” the Ansarullah movement.