Syrian State, Militant Reps Continue Negotiations in Astana

Alwaght- The representatives of the government and foreign-backed militants groups continued their negotiations as Astana talks enter second day.

The negotiations brokered by Iran, Russia, and Turkey has gathered delegations representing Syrian government and militant groups to find a solution for the six-year old militancy in the Arab country.

The first round of the negotiations ended yesterday as Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy, said that the sides were very close to consensus on a final statement.

“We are not far from a final declaration,” de Mistura said. “There are very intense discussions because this is not about a paper, this is about a cessation of hostilities which means Syrian lives.”

However, reports indicate that the sides are still divided over the text of the draft statement.

“If the guarantors want the success of this meeting, they have to do something more on the ground,” said senior opposition negotiator Osama Abu Zaid. “There are pledges from the Russian side to reinforce the ceasefire in areas where there are continued violations, but we’re waiting for more than just statements.”

An opposition source also said they were now discussing a draft of the final text with their Turkish backers. Government sources said they were also consulting over the draft statement.

Analysts say the latest attempt at negotiating peace, which is a first one seeing cooperation among Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara, has “sidelined” the Unites States. While the US ambassador to Kazakhstan is in attendance, he is there only as an observer.

Last month, Iran, Russia, and Turkey worked out a deal enabling the evacuation of civilians and militants from Aleppo as the Syrian forces were about to retake the northwestern city from militants. That also paved the way for a ceasefire applying to the entire country, which has been largely holding.

Meanwhile, UN-brokered talks will be held in the Swiss city of Geneva in February according to schedule.