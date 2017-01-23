Saudi Kingdom Puts Man Behind Bars for Twitting against Ruling Family

Alwaght- Saudi courts have sentenced a civilian to seven years in prison for his Twitter posts about the ruling family that were perceived as “insulting”.

Based on a report in the kingdom’s al-Ekhbaria TV channel, the Specialized Penal Court in Riyadh issued the sentence on Monday, saying the convict had been calling Al Saud and its military forces “renegades” on Twitter.

The report said he was also accused of having “established connection” with the ISIS and al-Qaeda terror groups. The court found him guilty of “threatening” the country’s security by producing dangerous materials, which can cause destruction.

The convict had his mobile phone, computer and an external memory drive confiscated, his Twitter account shut down, and was also banned from leaving the country.

The kingdom has extended the already long arm of the law in the name of further empowering the security forces against “terror suspects.” Activists and human rights activism groups, however, say Riyadh has a tendency to call undesired oppositionists “terrorists.”

On Sunday, it was reported that Saudi forces had, for a second consecutive day, gone on a shooting spree in Awamiyah, the capital of Eastern Province.

The troops took aim at both residential and commercial targets, inflicting material losses.

The kingdom has for long been wary of dissent in the Shiite-majority province and has accordingly upped security measures there.

The locals, on the other hand, have been launching rallies, demanding the release of their loved ones, who have been incarcerated as political prisoners.