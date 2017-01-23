Turkey Removes State Fund Deputy Head

Alwaght- Turkish security forces have removed the head of a state fund, TMSF, in new round of crackdown on opposition figures.

Governmental official Gazette has declared that the dismissal of Zulfukar Sukru Kanberoglu, of the TMSF fund, which runs seized firms, came after a decree issued on Monday.

During an intensified purging operation on Monday another 366 civil servants and employees were ordered to leave their position on charges of links to the last year’s failed coup.

According to the report, they were sacked for being part of or connected to “terrorist” groups or groups that worked against national security. Ankara often uses the term terrorist group or organization to refer to the group of individuals who support US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The report did not clarify who or what government institution had issued the decrees.

On Saturday, Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for more than 400 people, including soldiers and security officers, over alleged affiliation to the network of Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of having orchestrated the failed military coup.

Turkish-language Haberturk television news network reported that the suspects were being sought for using the ByLock mobile application, which the Turkish government claims to be the top communication tool among members of the Gulen movement.

Gulen has strongly condemned the coup attempt and denied any involvement in it.