Turkey Removes State Fund Deputy Head

  Tuesday 24 January 2017
Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting

Syria’s Idlib Powder Keg amid Terrorists Deadly Infighting Talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups kicked off in Astana while intensified infighting among foreign-backed terrorists continues inside Syria.

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Syrian State Delegate Slams Militants for Provocative Talks in Astana

Syrian State Delegate Slams Militants for Provocative Talks in Astana

The head of the Syrian state delegate to settlement talks in Astana condemned militant groups of raising provocative issues

Israeli Regime Imprisons Nuclear Whistle-Blower for Second Time The man who leaked Israeli nuclear activities nearly two decades ago has been put behind bars for the second time

Yemeni Ansarullah Agrees to UN Brokered Peace Talks The Ansarullah resistance movement has agreed to a series of UN-brokered talks aimed at finishing Saudi aggression against Yemeni people

Syrian State, Militant Reps Continue Negotiations in Astana The representatives of the government and foreign-backed militants groups continued their negotiations as Astana talks enter second day

Syrian State, Militant Reps Initiate Talks in Astana The representatives of Syrian government and foreign-backed militant groups gathered around the table in Kazakh capital, Astana

Saudi Kingdom Puts Man Behind Bars for Twitting against Ruling Family Saudi courts have sentenced a civilian to seven years in prison for his Twitter posts about the ruling family that were perceived as “insulting”

Turkey Removes State Fund Deputy Head Turkish security forces have removed the head of a state fund, named TMSF in their new round of crackdown on opposition figures

Syrian Army Liberates Villages near Aleppo Syrian army and allied forces liberated a number of villages near northern city of Aleppo from militant remnants that are still active in city outskirts

Turkey Not Part of Astana Negotiations: Syrian Envoy Head of the Syrian delegation for the Syrian settlement talks in Kazakh capital of Astana says Turkey will not be part of the negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Villages from ISIS in Mosul forces of Iraqi national army supported by popular forces liberated more rural areas near the northern city of Mosul from ISIS terrorist domination

Modern Turkey Worse Than Dictatorship Period: Leftist Political Veteran Turkish leftist political veteran who survived several military dictatorships and periods of intense political violence

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Forces, Inflict Major Causalities Yemeni forces backed by popular fighters attacked a number of Saudi military bases in retaliation for their airstrikes on Yemeni people

Astana Talks on Syria Not Binding for Us: US-Backed Kurdish Forces Kurdish militant groups expressed their dissatisfaction over exclusion from Syria settlement in Kazakh capital, saying any results will not be binding for them

Trump Invites Israeli PM as Frist Guest Newly inaugurated US president has invited the Israeli prime minister to meet him in White House next month

Israel to Build 560 Illegal Homes in Occupied Al-Quds as Netanyahu Lifts Restrictions Alwaght- Israeli regime has approved building hundreds of housing units as part of its illegal settlement-building in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), two days after Donald Trump took office as the US president, radio Israel reported.

Palestinians Protest Israeli Home Demolition Campaign Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets to protests a new wave of demolishing Palestinian homes in Negev desert

Muslim Scholars Warn against US Embassy Relocation Muslim scholars warned against the relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv as “violation of UN resolutions”

Schools Reopen in Iraq’s Mosul, Liberated from ISIS Students in the eastern parts of Mosul in Iraq, returned to their schools that reopened after the regions were liberated from ISIS domination

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors Bahraini security forces attacked the new round of anti-regime protests across the country injuring dozens of people

Cooperation with Syrian Army Possible: Rebel Leader Top member of one of the main militant groups fighting in Syria says there may be a possibility for cooperation with the national army

Turkey Removes State Fund Deputy Head

Alwaght- Turkish security forces have removed the head of a state fund, TMSF, in new round of crackdown on opposition figures.

Governmental official Gazette has declared that the dismissal of Zulfukar Sukru Kanberoglu, of the TMSF fund, which runs seized firms, came after a decree issued on Monday.

During an intensified purging operation on Monday another 366 civil servants and employees were ordered to leave their position on charges of links to the last year’s failed coup.

According to the report, they were sacked for being part of or connected to “terrorist” groups or groups that worked against national security. Ankara often uses the term terrorist group or organization to refer to the group of individuals who support US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The report did not clarify who or what government institution had issued the decrees.

On Saturday, Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for more than 400 people, including soldiers and security officers, over alleged affiliation to the network of Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of having orchestrated the failed military coup.

Turkish-language Haberturk television news network reported that the suspects were being sought for using the ByLock mobile application, which the Turkish government claims to be the top communication tool among members of the Gulen movement.

Gulen has strongly condemned the coup attempt and denied any involvement in it.

