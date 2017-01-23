Syrian Army Liberates Villages near Aleppo

Alwaght- Syrian army and allied forces liberated a number of villages near northern city of Aleppo from militant remnants that are still active in city's outskirts.

In a new series of operations on Sunday, the army attacked ISIS terrorist cells around the city, pushing them out of four villages in the region.

Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement which is fighting ISIS terrorists along with Syrian army declared in a statement that their forces captured the villages of Sora, Moran, Surja al-Saghira and Surja al-Kabira, located about 16 kilometers southwest of al-Bab town, where Turkish-backed terrorists are active.

On 24 August 2016, the Turkish air force and special ground forces kicked off Operation Euphrates Shield inside Syria in a purported bid to support the Free Syrian Army militants and rid the border area of ISIS terrorists and fighters from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD).

The offensive was launched in coordination with the US-led military coalition, which has purportedly been fighting ISIS terrorists since 2014.

The incursion was the first major Turkish military intervention in Syria, which drew strong condemnation from the Syrian government for violating the Arab country's sovereignty.