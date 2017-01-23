Turkey Not Part of Astana Negotiations: Syrian Envoy

Alwaght- Head of the Syrian delegation for the Syrian settlement talks in Kazakh capital of Astana says Turkey will not be part of the negotiations.

Syrian UN Envoy Bashar al-Jaafari, who also leads the government delegation to Astana, says the upcoming peace talks over the nearly six-year crisis in the country will be only “Syrian-Syrian.”

During a press conference ahead of official talks, Jaafari said “This would be a test of the credibility and seriousness of the participants, whether those who will be sitting at the discussion table or their operators”.

The talks brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey is supposed to bring the representatives of the government and militant groups around one table for two-day talk, starting on Monday.

The talks will focus on the cessation of hostilities but exclude ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist groups.

Jaafari reiterated his country’s opposition to Turkish incursion into Syrian territories and said Ankara had violated the sovereignty of Syria by launching a military campaign back in August without any authorization from Damascus, adding that Turkey has also provided “assistance” to the terror groups wreaking havoc inside the Arab country.

Furthermore, Turkey has impeded the peaceful resolution of the persisting conflict, he went on to say.

“For us and for our Russian and Iranian friends, neither the Turkish side nor any other side will be taking part in the meeting, as it is an intra-Syrian dialogue among Syrians without foreign interference or preconditions, except for the common denominators that we talked about and which are supposed to be on the agenda,” Jaafari said.

He also noted that there had been no negotiations to date between Syrian and Turkish governments regarding the conflict.

Foreign-sponsored militancy began in Syria in 2011. Substantive financial, political, and ideological support was offered to the militants by countries opposed to the Syrian government, most notably the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.