Iraqi Army Liberates More Villages from ISIS in Mosul

Alwaght- forces of Iraqi national army supported by popular forces liberated more rural areas near the northern city of Mosul from ISIS terrorist domination on Sunday.

The 71st Brigade of the 15th Division in the Iraqi Army had recaptured al-Milayeen neighborhood and al-Binaa al-Jahiz area east of the city, Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported.

The report quoted Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, as saying that government forces had raised the Iraqi flag over several buildings in both locations.

The forces of Iraqi army also managed to establish full control over the road linking Mosul to the northern city of Dohuk in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Members of the 9th Armored Division in the Iraqi Army retook the road linking Bahwiza neighborhood in northern Mosul to the Assyrian town of Tel Keppe.

The latest territorial gains almost seal the Iraqi forces' control over the eastern bank of the Tigris River, with only Rashidiyah neighborhood left to be retaken.

Meanwhile, an unnamed local source says the so-called Supreme Audit Court of ISIS terrorist group has obligated all women in the al-Dawassah neighborhood of western Mosul to donate gold coins to finance the terror outfit in battles against government soldiers.

Iraqi army soldiers, supported by fighters from pro-government Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by the Arabic word, Hashd al-Shaabi, and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, launched a joint operation on October 17, 2016 to retake Mosul from ISIS terrorists.