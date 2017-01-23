Modern Turkey Worse Than Dictatorship Period: Leftist Political Veteran

Alwaght- Turkish leftist political veteran, who survived several military dictatorships and periods of intense political violence, says modern Turkey is worse than past times.

Ertugrul Kurkcu has lived most of his political life during the period of military clashes, coups, and military rule, says “I can say it is [now] worse, much worse - in those times, those days, you knew what the rules were and you knew what would happen when you broke the laws.”

In an interview with the Middle East Eye news site, he said “Those who resorted to arms or underground struggle were assured that there was going to be something when they did breach martial law orders”.

“Even under martial law, military courts under military commanders had their guidelines, had their laws, everybody knew what can happen to you when you do something” he said.

Describing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a dictator, he said “Now, under Erdogan’s dictatorship, the judges are inventing laws. You may have heard, two guys were arrested from their houses for ‘offending state officials’. There is no such law in Turkish civil law”.

“A judge himself is now inventing laws on his desk, police officers are chasing people without any legal warrant in their hands and of course people are losing their lives in many instances, even without having resorted to violence,” the veteran added.

He said “This is the first time in Turkey’s history that everything is unpredictable.”

Unlike much of the People's Democratic Party (HDP), often referred to as a pro-Kurdish party, Kurkcu is an ethnic Turk, albeit one supportive of Kurdish social and political rights.

In another part of his interview, Kurkcu referred to the issue of constitutional changes currently undergoing in Turkey. The changes are supposed to shift political system in the country away from current parliamentary system and toward a presidential one.

Such changes, if approved, would considerably increase Erdogan’s powers, making him eligible to remain in power for another ten year. Kurkcu says “none of the Ottoman sultans had such a great amount of power in their own hands - at least they believed that they were sharing power with God, so they were afraid of God, but Erdogan is afraid of no-one.”

"If your hands are tied, if your channels of expression are liquidated, TV companies are closed, newspapers are banned, and journalists are in prison - what other channel is left for people to express their opinions?" he added.