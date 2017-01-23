Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Forces, Inflict Major Causalities

Alwaght- Yemeni forces backed by popular fighters attacked a number of Saudi military bases in retaliation for their airstrikes on Yemeni people.

The attacks included missile and artillery attacks against several Saudi border military bases that inflicted significant casualties and damage on them on Sunday.

The retaliatory attacks targeted Tabat al-Hamrah, al-Qamamah, Qaem Zabid, al-Shabaka, al-Kers bases and the strategic al-Ghavieh military camp, destroying or damaging many armored vehicles and military equipment, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network said.

The surprise attacks also killed and wounded dozens of Saudi troops, it further said, adding that a number of senior Saudi military officials were also slain in the offensive. The operation forced the remaining Saudi troops to flee their bases, leave behind some burning arsenals and taking refuge in the town of al-Khobe in the kingdom’s southwestern province of Jizan.

The Yemeni forces, however, managed to seize a considerable amount of weapons from the bases during the attacks, which lasted from early morning to the afternoon.

The Yemeni forces also killed at least 14 Saudi mercenaries and injured 22 more during a battle near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, in southwest Yemen.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement fighters and their allies in Yemen’s army have been launching retaliatory attacks against parts of Saudi territory adjacent to northern Yemen, as well as the gatherings of Riyadh-allied militants inside Yemen.

The attacks come in response to daily Saudi airstrikes on Yemeni people initiated to forcefully reinstate Mansur Hadi who resigned as Yemeni president and took refuge in Riyadh. The Saudi war has so far claimed the lives of at least 11,400 Yemenis, and taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said recently that Saudi military aggression against Yemen has killed nearly 1,400 Yemeni kids, injuring hundreds more.