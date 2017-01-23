Astana Talks on Syria Not Binding for Us: US-Backed Kurdish Forces

Alwaght- Kurdish militant groups expressed their dissatisfaction over being excluded from Syria talks in Kazakh capital, saying any results will not be binding for them, Syria-based ARA News reported on Monday.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), now fighting in northern Syria, has been excluded from negotiations in Astana.

The talks brokered with Russia and Turkey and Iran are supposed to bring Syrian government and militant groups around the table to reach a settlement for Syrian crisis.

“Despite all the victories we’ve achieved against ISIS terrorism in northern Syria, we have been excluded from the Astana talks,” the Kurdish-led SDF said in a statement on Sunday.

The SDF condemned the exclusion, saying it was a violation to their victories in their claimed fight against ISIS, stressing that they’ve “liberated key Syrian territories from terrorist groups”.

The exclusion seems to be the result of an opposition by Ankara which has always opposed any Kurdish role in the process and even has the history of openly opposing their participation in US-led attacks in Syria.

“Thus, any results coming out of these talks won’t be binding for the SDF factions,” the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces said.

According to the Kurdish politician and PYD co-Chair Salih Muslim, excluding the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the Astana meeting was a mistake, limiting the talks’ scope and breadth.

Muslim told ARA News that “the SDF is one of the critical players,” whose endorsement would be required for any lasting agreement. He added that holding peace talks “without any participation from the SDF won’t lead to an actual solution.”