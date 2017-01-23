Astana Talks on Syria Not Binding for Us: US-Backed Kurdish Forces

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 23 January 2017
Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky

Nigerian Regime Ignores Court Order to Release Sheikh El-Zakzaky The Nigerian government has blatantly defied an order by the country’s high court calling for the release of Islamic movement leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Turkey Not Part of Astana Negotiations: Syrian Envoy

Turkey Not Part of Astana Negotiations: Syrian Envoy

Head of the Syrian delegation for the Syrian settlement talks in Kazakh capital of Astana says Turkey will not be part of the negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Villages from ISIS in Mosul forces of Iraqi national army supported by popular forces liberated more rural areas near the northern city of Mosul from ISIS terrorist domination

Modern Turkey Worse Than Dictatorship Period: Leftist Political Veteran Turkish leftist political veteran who survived several military dictatorships and periods of intense political violence

Yemeni Forces Attack Saudi Forces, Inflict Major Causalities Yemeni forces backed by popular fighters attacked a number of Saudi military bases in retaliation for their airstrikes on Yemeni people

Astana Talks on Syria Not Binding for Us: US-Backed Kurdish Forces Kurdish militant groups expressed their dissatisfaction over exclusion from Syria settlement in Kazakh capital, saying any results will not be binding for them

Trump Invites Israeli PM as Frist Guest Newly inaugurated US president has invited the Israeli prime minister to meet him in White House next month

Israel to Build 560 Illegal Homes in Occupied Al-Quds as Netanyahu Lifts Restrictions Alwaght- Israeli regime has approved building hundreds of housing units as part of its illegal settlement-building in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), two days after Donald Trump took office as the US president, radio Israel reported.

Palestinians Protest Israeli Home Demolition Campaign Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets to protests a new wave of demolishing Palestinian homes in Negev desert

Muslim Scholars Warn against US Embassy Relocation Muslim scholars warned against the relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv as “violation of UN resolutions”

Schools Reopen in Iraq’s Mosul, Liberated from ISIS Students in the eastern parts of Mosul in Iraq, returned to their schools that reopened after the regions were liberated from ISIS domination

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors Bahraini security forces attacked the new round of anti-regime protests across the country injuring dozens of people

Cooperation with Syrian Army Possible: Rebel Leader Top member of one of the main militant groups fighting in Syria says there may be a possibility for cooperation with the national army

Ex-US FM, His Dog Attends Anti-Trump Rally Former US Secretary of State attended a demonstration against the new President and his policies, sighted walking with his dog

6 Parties Attend Astana Talks on Syria, US as Observer Delegations of six negotiating parties are confirmed to attend Astana talks on Syria as the US ambassador will be present merely as an observer

Ex Israeli FM Cancels Belgium Visit Fearing Arrest for War Crimes Former Israeli foreign minister canceled her planned visit to Belgium after prosecutors said she may be arrested upon arrival in Brussels

Saudi Warplanes Kill Four in Yemen Indiscriminate Saudi airstrikes have killed four Yemeni civilians in western Yemen over two days

Iran Sends Delegation to Astana Talks on Syria Iranian foreign ministry has sent a delegation to the Kazakh capital of Astana for talks on Syria

Gunman Kills Two in Tel Aviv An unidentified gunman killed two young Israeli people in a shooting incident in central Tel Aviv

Syrian Army Gains Lands against ISIS in Homs Syrian national army liberated new areas in its fight against ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs province

Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. And that doesn’t include the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -- The Women’s March on Washington -- for which there was no official crowd estimate.

Astana Talks on Syria Not Binding for Us: US-Backed Kurdish Forces

Monday 23 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Astana Talks on Syria Not Binding for Us: US-Backed Kurdish Forces

SDF leaders in Raqqa

Kurdish militant groups expressed their dissatisfaction over exclusion from Syria settlement in Kazakh capital, saying any results will not be binding for them
Alwaght- Kurdish militant groups expressed their dissatisfaction over being excluded from Syria talks in Kazakh capital, saying any results will not be binding for them, Syria-based ARA News  reported on Monday.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), now fighting in northern Syria, has been excluded from negotiations in Astana.

The talks brokered with Russia and Turkey and Iran are supposed to bring Syrian government and militant groups around the table to reach a settlement for Syrian crisis.

“Despite all the victories we’ve achieved against ISIS terrorism in northern Syria, we have been excluded from the Astana talks,” the Kurdish-led SDF said in a statement on Sunday.

The SDF condemned the exclusion, saying it was a violation to their victories in their claimed fight against ISIS, stressing that they’ve “liberated key Syrian territories from terrorist groups”.

The exclusion seems to be the result of an opposition by Ankara which has always opposed any Kurdish role in the process and even has the history of openly opposing their participation in US-led attacks in Syria.

“Thus, any results coming out of these talks won’t be binding for the SDF factions,” the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces said.

According to the Kurdish politician and PYD co-Chair Salih Muslim, excluding the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the Astana meeting was a mistake, limiting the talks’ scope and breadth.

Muslim told ARA News that “the SDF is one of the critical players,” whose endorsement would be required for any lasting agreement. He added that holding peace talks “without any participation from the SDF won’t lead to an actual solution.”

