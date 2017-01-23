Trump Invites Israeli PM as Frist Guest

Alwaght- Newly inaugurated US president has invited the Israeli regime's prime minister to meet him in White House next month.

Donald Trump has promised to strengthen already strong ties between US and Israeli regime during his presidential term and the move could be sign for attempt in this regard.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu made an announcement on Sunday saying the invitation came during the first phone conversation between the two.

"President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to Washington to meet him in February," read the statement.

While describing the conversation as "very warm," it added that the exact date for the meeting would be set over the next few days.

"The Prime Minister expressed his desire to work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region," it noted.

It added that Iran’s nuclear deal, the situation with Palestine, and other issues were also discussed during the call.

Trump's stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict has been controversial because of suggestions from his camp they would move the US embassy to Jerusalem, a move which would mean recognizing the city as Israel's capital, contrary to the international consensus.

Hardliner Israeli authorities also expect that Trump will be far more cooperative on regime's illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land in comparison to Barak Obama.

Israeli regime has approved building hundreds of housing units as part of its illegal settlement-building in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), two days after Donald Trump took office as the US president, radio Israel reported.

The Radio talked to the Chairman of Jerusalem city hall’s Planning and Building committee, Meir Turgeman, who said the permits for constructing 560 homes had been in the works, but delayed until Barack Obama was out of office.

“I was told to wait until Trump takes office because he has no problem with building in Jerusalem,” Turgeman told Israel Radio, adding that there were hundreds more units awaiting approval despite the settlements being illegal under international law.