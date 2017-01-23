Israel to Build 560 Illegal Homes in Occupied Al-Quds as Netanyahu Lifts Restrictions

Alwaght- Israeli regime has approved building hundreds of housing units as part of its illegal settlement-building in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), two days after Donald Trump took office as the US president, radio Israel reported.

The Radio talked to the Chairman of Jerusalem city hall’s Planning and Building committee, Meir Turgeman, who said the permits for constructing 560 homes had been in the works, but delayed until Barack Obama was out of office.

“I was told to wait until Trump takes office because he has no problem with building in Jerusalem,” Turgeman told Israel Radio, adding that there were hundreds more units awaiting approval despite the settlements being illegal under international law.

After new approval was granted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had decided to lift restrictions on settlement construction in East al-Quds.

"There is no longer a need to coordinate construction in the Jewish neighborhoods in East Jerusalem. We can build where we want and as much as we want," Netanyahu's office statement read, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu also said he wants to allow construction of Israeli settlement on all Palestinian territories, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.

"My vision is to enact sovereignty over all the settlements," the statement added.

The current projects, according to Reuters, had been taken off the agenda in December at the last minute, following Netanyahu’s orders not to anger outgoing US President Barack Obama.

But Israeli right-wingers expect Trump to be far more cooperative on the matter.

Trump's stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict has been controversial because of suggestions from his camp they would move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, a move which would mean recognizing the city as Israel's capital, contrary to the international consensus.