Muslim Scholars Warn against US Embassy Relocation

Alwaght- Muslim scholars warned against the relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv as “violation of UN resolutions”.

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has warned against the planned relocation of the US embassy in from Tel Aviv to al-Quds.

“[Such a move] would be a brazen violation of UN resolutions,” the Doha-based body said in a statement released on Saturday.

Newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump has pledged during his electoral campaign to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds despite reluctance to do so by past administrations -- Republican and Democrat alike.

While Israeli regime claimed the city as its "eternal capital" after occupying East al-Quds during the 1967 war, the international community does not recognize the claim and foreign embassies are currently located in Tel Aviv.

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans introduced legislation to relocate the embassy.

“Muslim intellectuals, scholars and leaders will not accept relocating the U.S. embassy to al-Quds,” the IUMS said.

It warned that the embassy relocation “would fuel the spirit of conflict and sedition, play into the hands of extremists and incite hatred against those assaulting the rights of the Palestinian people”.

"The division and fragmentation that have affected the Islamic world push those waiting in the ambush to gain more profits by taking advantage of this opportunity," the statement read, going on to call on Muslims and international organizations to raise their voices to protect the Palestinian rights.

Trump has accused the administration of former president Barack Obama of not being friendly enough to Israeli regime.