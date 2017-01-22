Schools Reopen in Iraq’s Mosul, Liberated from ISIS

Alwaght- Students in the eastern parts of Iraq’s Mosul returned to their schools that reopened after the regions were liberated from ISIS terrorist group.

Some 70 schools have officially reopened in Mosul, Iraq’s Shafaq News website quoted Iraq’s Education Ministry as saying on Saturday.

The ISIS terrorists had prevented schools from running for two years and a half, Hessam al-Din Abar, a representative at Provincial Council in Nineveh, where Mosul is the capital, said.

The education centers had, instead, turned into places for the terrorists to barricade civilians in or train their new recruits and inculcate extremism in them.

Some families would preclude their young ones from attending schools while the terrorists were controlling such premises.

The outfit seized the city in 2014 after unleashing its terror campaign against the Arab country. The terrorists have come under a concerted push by government and volunteer forces in the city, their last stronghold in Iraq, since last year.

The operation has liberated a good part of eastern Mosul, leaving the group largely in control of its west.