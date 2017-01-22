Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Alwaght- Bahraini security forces attacked anti-regime protests across the country injuring dozens of people on Saturday.

The forces attacked the demonstrating crowds firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters in several areas, including Sitra Island as well as the villages of Maameer and Nuwaidrat. Reports say some 37 protesters sustained injuries during the clashes.

Hundreds of people initiated new rounds of protests in condemnation of the recent execution of three Shiite Muslim activists for their alleged role in a bombing during an anti-regime demonstration in 2014.

Abbas al-Samea, 27, Sami Mushaima, 42, and Ali al-Singace, 21, were executed on January 15 by firing squad.

The killings came a week after the Court of Cassation upheld death sentences against the trio after finding them guilty of killing three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in the northern village of al-Daih back in March 2014.

Even the United States, the strongest ally of the Al Khalifah regime, reprimanded Bahrain over the executions on Tuesday.

Reacting to the death sentences, Bahraini opposition al-Wafaa Islamic Party announced in a statement last week that it is turning to armed resistance as the only way to get legitimate public demands fulfilled in the face of the Al Khalifah regime’s harsh crackdown in the country.