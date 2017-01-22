Cooperation with Syrian Army Possible: Rebel Leader

Alwaght- Top member of one of the main militant groups fighting in Syria says there may be a possibility for cooperation with Syrian national army.

Member of the Higher Military Commission of the so-called Free Syrian Army says all opposition militants could gather in the form of one united army to cooperate with the Syrian national army in its war against terrorism.

Iman al-Asemi said such cooperation could remove any reason for the presence of foreign forces inside the country that claim to be fighting terrorist groups.

In an interview with the Sky News Channel, he said “cooperation at the verge of Astana talks is inevitable and definite and there is no pressure from regional or international parties to make the groups attend the talks”.

The two-day talks in Kazakh capital of Astana, organized by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, will discuss a potential solution to the conflict in Syria, now almost six years old. The negotiations will start on Monday.

Rounds of United Nations (UN)-mediated talks have been held before in an attempt to solve the Syria crisis, and the UN has appointed different special envoys for Syria — a total of three so far — but to no avail.

Coordination between Iran, Russia, and Turkey helped bring about an agreement on the evacuation of militants in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo late last year. A ceasefire was also negotiated for the city, and, as the agreement held, the way was paved for its extension to the entire country.