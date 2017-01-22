Ex-US FM, His Dog Attends Anti-Trump Rally

Alwaght- Former US Secretary of State attended a demonstration against the new President and his policies, sighted walking with his dog.

John Kerry was seen walking among the rallying population in Washington DC on Saturday accompanied with his personal security guards and his dog.

Hundreds of thousands of women, many with husbands and children in tow, filled the streets of several major US cities on Saturday in an unprecedented wave of mass protests against President Donald Trump the day after his inauguration.

Women activists, galvanized by Trump campaign rhetoric and behavior they found to be especially misogynistic, spearheaded scores of US marches and sympathy rallies around the world that organizers said drew nearly 5 million protesters in all.

The demonstrations, far surpassing crowd expectations, highlighted strong discontent over Trump's comments and policy positions toward a wide range of groups, including Mexican immigrants, Muslims, the disabled and environmentalists.

The planned centerpiece of the protests, a Women's March on Washington, appeared to draw larger crowds than turned out a day earlier to witness Trump's swearing-in on the steps of the US Capitol.

No official estimates of the turnout were available, but it clearly exceeded the 200,000 marchers projected in advance by organizers, filling long stretches of downtown Washington around the White House and the National Mall.

Hundreds of thousands more women thronged New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Boston, adding to a public outpouring of mass dissent against Trump unmatched in modern US politics for a new president's first full day in office.