  Sunday 22 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign

Trump’s Inauguration Speech, Affirmation of Controversial Campaign Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in Washington DC where he delivered an inaugural which sounded similar to his controversial campaign speeches.

USA’s Torch of Democracy The US claims to prioritize spreading democracy across the world when its own allies depend on it to protect their dictatorships.

ISIS Deploying Elite Forces to Capture Deir ez-Zor Airport The terrorist group is mobilizing forces to make new gains after it lost vast parts of its territory across Syria, Iraq.

Islands Dispute Ice over Egyptian-Saudi Relations As Egypt overrules a deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, relations between Cairo and Riyadh seem to be getting colder.

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Bahraini Police Injures 37 Anti-Regime Protestors

Bahraini security forces attacked the new round of anti-regime protests across the country injuring dozens of people

Cooperation with Syrian Army Possible: Rebel Leader Top member of one of the main militant groups fighting in Syria says there may be a possibility for cooperation with the national army

Ex-US FM, His Dog Attends Anti-Trump Rally Former US Secretary of State attended a demonstration against the new President and his policies, sighted walking with his dog

6 Parties Attend Astana Talks on Syria, US as Observer Delegations of six negotiating parties are confirmed to attend Astana talks on Syria as the US ambassador will be present merely as an observer

Ex Israeli FM Cancels Belgium Visit Fearing Arrest for War Crimes Former Israeli foreign minister canceled her planned visit to Belgium after prosecutors said she may be arrested upon arrival in Brussels

Saudi Warplanes Kill Four in Yemen Indiscriminate Saudi airstrikes have killed four Yemeni civilians in western Yemen over two days

Iran Sends Delegation to Astana Talks on Syria Iranian foreign ministry has sent a delegation to the Kazakh capital of Astana for talks on Syria

Gunman Kills Two in Tel Aviv An unidentified gunman killed two young Israeli people in a shooting incident in central Tel Aviv

Syrian Army Gains Lands against ISIS in Homs Syrian national army liberated new areas in its fight against ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs province

Over 1 Million Marched against Trump in US More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. And that doesn’t include the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -- The Women’s March on Washington -- for which there was no official crowd estimate.

32 Dead, Dozens Injured as Train Derails in India Alwaght- At least 32 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a train derailed in India, the India-based DNTV reported.

Iran Against US Participation in Astana Talks: Russia Russia says Iran does not welcome US participation in Astana talks between Syrian government and militant groups

UN Condemns Decades of Discrimination against Myanmar Muslims Top UN envoy condemns recent violent clashes in western Myanmar on decades of discrimination against Muslim minority in the country

Mexico Extradited Narcotics’ King to US Mexico has extradited country’s most famous drug dealer to the US authorities to face new charges

Trump Pick for US Defense Minister Confirmed in Senate The ex-general nominated by the US President-elect, Donald Trump to head Defense Ministry, was confirmed in senate

Syria Agrees to Upgrading Navy Base by Russia Syrian government has agreed to a proposed upgrade to Tartus naval base leased by Russia including modernization of its equipment

Bahrainis Continue Protests against Activists Executions Hundreds of people in different parts of Bahrain demonstrated to protest the recent execution of three activists arrested during pro-democracy demonstrations

Turkish Parliament Votes for Erdogan Empowerment Bill Turkish parliament has voted to approve the controversial bill aimed at boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan power

Yemeni Forces Kill 15 Saudi Mercenaries in Taizz Yemeni forces have has killed more than a dozen militiamen loyal to the resigned and Saudi-backed president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the country’s southwestern province of Taizz.

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses Alwaght- Turkey has set to withdraw its forces from Syria’s Al-Bab, letting Syrian Army to capture the area from ISIS terrorist group, Almasdar News reported on Friday.

Syria’s Children: “Lost Generation”?

Does Trump’s Son-in-Law Pull Strings on Israeli Issues?

Turkish Incursions into Syria Killed 250 Civilians, Injured over 1,100

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Iraqi Armi Fully Liberates Eastern Mosul from ISIS: Commander

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Trump Popularity Historically Low before Inauguration

Explosion Kills Syrian General, Eight Army Forces

Coming Syria Peace Talks; Empty Hands of Militants, Their Supporters

14 killed after Twin Car Bombs Hit Iraq’s Mosul

Syria’s Children: “Lost Generation”?

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Palestinian Fractions Agree on Unity Govt.

Why Turkey Insists on US Role in Astana Syria Talks?

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Secret Behind Persian Gulf Arab Monarchies’ Relative Stability

Iran Policy Not Changed 29 Years after Imam Khomeini’s Historic Letter to Gorbachev

5,000 Migrants Died Crossing the Mediterranean: UN

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

EU, Arab League Syria Reconstruction Plan, Cover-Up Ploy

Terrorism Hit Back on Turkey: 2016 Chronology

Saudi, Qatar Alliance against Egypt, will other Arabs Follow?

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
6 Parties Attend Astana Talks on Syria, US as Observer

Sunday 22 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
6 Parties Attend Astana Talks on Syria, US as Observer

File Photo

Delegations of six negotiating parties are confirmed to attend Astana talks on Syria as the US ambassador will be present merely as an observer
Alwaght- Delegations of six negotiating parties are confirmed to attend Astana talks on Syria as the US ambassador will be present as an observer after Iran opposed Washington's participation.

The delegations of Iran, Russia and Turkey arrived in Astana one day ahead of the formal initiation of the Syria settlement talks.

Participation confirmations have been received from the Syrian government and militants, from Russia, Iran, Turkey, and the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Meanwhile US declared it will not send a delegation to the talks and its ambassador will attend as an observer. The US State Department's acting spokesman Mark Toner said US Ambassador to Kazakhstan, George Krol, would attend the talks as an observer.

He cited immediate demands of the US government transition as the reason for his country’s decision, but many experts believe it may be related to the recent opposition by Iran that apposed US participation due to Washington's continuous support for the militant and terrorist group in Syria.   

"The confirmed participants in the talks are - representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic, representatives of the Syrian opposition, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S., the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura," Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.

The main objective of the inter-Syrian talks in Astana would be confirming of the agreements on ceasefire in Syria of 29 December, 2016, sources close to the talks told TASS on Sunday.

Iran US Syria Astana Russia

