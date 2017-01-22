Ex Israeli FM Cancels Belgium Visit Fearing Arrest for War Crimes

Alwaght- Former Israeli foreign minister canceled her planned visit to Belgium after prosecutors said she may be arrested upon arrival in Brussels.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said that TZipi Livni is the subject of a 2010 complaint and that justice authorities “may use her arrival to try and advance the investigation.”

Livni may be detained and questioned in connection with war crimes charges if she lands in Brussels, a Belgian Justice Ministry official said ahead of the Israeli politician’s planned visit there.

On Thursday, Belgium’s Le Soir daily quoted a federal prosecutor as confirming authorities' intention to detain Livni as per a complaint filed against her by a local pro-Palestinian group in connection with Israeli war crimes in Gaza when Livni was foreign minister.

The war killed over 1,400 Palestinians, mostly civilians and wounded over 4,300 other Palestinians, also mainly civilians. According to the Journal of Palestine Studies, the three-week war displaced 100,000 Gazans and destroyed or damaged over 50,000 residential units, 34 hospitals and 214 schools as well as hundreds of public and private institutions.

According to Israel Radio correspondent Simon Aran, Livni has pulled out of the event, citing “personal reasons.”

Pro-Palestinian entities have repeatedly filed charges against Israeli officials, including former prime ministers Ehud Olmert and Ariel Sharon, in European countries. In some cases, such as in Britain, authorities prevented Israelis from being detained by executive order. In others, they warned Israelis subject to a detention order, which would be seen as a diplomatic embarrassment to Israel.

In Brussels, Livni was planning to attend a conference organized by the so-called European Jewish Association.

Livni had canceled a trip to London in December 2009 because she faced arrest there over her role in the same war.