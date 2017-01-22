Saudi Warplanes Kill Four in Yemen

Alwaght- Saudi fighter jets indiscriminately attacked western Yemen killing four Yemeni civilians.

The warplanes of Saudi air force struck residential buildings in the port of Mokha in the southwestern Yemeni province of Taizz, killing a woman and wounding some others, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

A day earlier, Saudi forces had dropped cluster bombs on the Zabou’ah Village in the Nihm District of the Sana’a Province, located in the west-central part of the war-torn country. The attack killed three civilians and injured eight others. Children were both among those killed and injured, according to Yemen’s Saba Net news website.

Also on Saturday, Saudi fighter planes hit the al-Salif District in the western coastal al-Hudaydah Province.

At least 11,400 people have been killed in Yemen since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia started the war on its impoverished southern neighbor. The war was launched in an unsuccessful attempt to restore power to a former, Saudi-allied government.

Rights groups have described the United States and the United Kingdom as complicit in the bloodletting given their provision of deadly weapons to the Saudi regime during the bombardment campaign.

Yemeni forces have been fighting the Saudi invaders, sometimes launching retaliatory strikes on Saudi soil. Inside Yemen, the forces also face militiamen loyal to the former government and to Saudi Arabia.