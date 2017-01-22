Iran Sends Delegation to Astana Talks on Syria

Alwaght- Iranian foreign ministry has sent a delegation to the Kazakh capital of Astana for talks on Syria on Saturday.

The Iranian delegation entered Astana on Saturday to take part in the two day talks aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria.

The delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi-Ansari who will be part of the negotiations planned to include representatives of militant groups in Syria and its legitimate government.

The two-day talks, organized by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, will discuss a potential solution to the conflict in Syria, now almost six years old. The negotiations will start on Monday.

The Iranian delegation will be consulting with its Russian and Turkish counterparts to facilitate the intra-Syrian negotiations.

Rounds of United Nations (UN)-mediated talks have been held before in an attempt to solve the Syria crisis, and the UN has appointed different special envoys for Syria — a total of three so far — but to no avail.

Coordination between Iran, Russia, and Turkey helped bring about an agreement on the evacuation of militants in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo late last year. A ceasefire was also negotiated for the city, and, as the agreement held, the way was paved for its extension to the entire country.

The Astana talks will be addressing such issues as the further stabilization of the all-Syria ceasefire, effective confrontation with terrorism, and intra-Syrian dialog toward the achievement of a political solution to the crisis.

Foreign-sponsored militancy began in Syria in 2011. Substantive financial, political, and ideological support was offered to the militants by the countries opposed to the Syrian government, most notably the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.