Gunman Kills Two in Tel Aviv

Alwaght- An unidentified gunman killed two young Israeli people in a shooting incident in central Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Two people were killed in a shooting at an underground garage in Tel Aviv last night, police said. Paramedics said the pair succumbed to wounds.

Police said one of the victims, a 33-year-old man, had a criminal background and has recently moved into the neighborhood with his family, who were allegedly present during the shooting.

The second victim is believed to have been his security guard. Police said the unknown assailant fled on a motorbike after the shooting, apparently part of an ongoing clash in the Israeli underworld.

The police have formed a special team to investigate the shooting. The police have asked the public to stay away from the area.

The incident took place in an underground parking lot. The circumstances are not yet clear but sources said the background was criminal, rather than nationalist.